How many people watched Stranger Things 2 during its first weekend?

during its first weekend? The fate of one of the show’s most minor characters is revealed

How the original pitch for the show might contain elements from upcoming seasons

A fan theory about the Mind Flayer’s origins

The cast reacts to their audition tapes for season 1

And more!

Netflix is notoriously stingy when it comes to revealing their viewership numbers, but Nielsen – the company responsible for tracking television ratings – has a new metric that pulled back the curtain on Stranger Things 2’s opening weekend. The Wrap relays that 15.8 million people watched the season premiere during that first weekend, and 361,000 people watched the entire season on the first day it was available. That’s some serious dedication.

This video from Creative Mammals (via LaughingSquid) creatively retells some key events from season one using silhouettes.

Yurtle the Turtle is safe. He's here with me. We're scrolling through Twitter together. He's trolling cyber-bullies. It's a great time. — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 1, 2017

Remember when Dustin yanked his pet turtle from the tank so he could place Dart inside it instead, and we saw a brief shot of the turtle on the floor of Dustin’s room? That was the last we saw of ol’ Yurtle, and anyone who’s been kept up at night by the thought of Dart possibly snacking on him before he took out poor Mews can finally rest easily: the Stranger Things writers confirm that Yurtle is still alive. Whew.

I’ve personally never understood fans’ fascination with Barb, but for anyone who still has a strong case of Barb Fever, here’s a non-licensed, limited edition toy you can buy from Double G Toys x Special Ed Toys (via ToysREvil).

io9 has published a solid piece that dives into the Duffer Brothers’ original pitch for Stranger Things (then titled Montauk) and clues it might have for the future of the show as we now know it. Most intriguingly, time travel factored into the original pitch, and separately, since it was originally planned as an anthology series, there was talk of future seasons jumping forward in time. Might we see adult versions of the kids in an upcoming season?