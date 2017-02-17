Cool Stuff: The Ultimate Collection of John Williams Music from Steven Spielberg’s Films
Posted on Friday, February 17th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
You’d be hard pressed to find such an iconic pairing of director and composer as Steven Spielberg and John Williams. The two enormous talents have been working together for 42 years now, starting all the way back with The Sugarland Express in 1974 and stretching up through The BFG last year. The only two Spielberg movies that don’t have a score by John Williams are The Color Purple and Bridge of Spies. And now a new collection will assemble some of the greatest music from their long history of collaboration.
Find out about this new ultimate Steven Spielberg and John Williams score collection below.
John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection is an updated sampling of critically acclaimed, award-winning, chart-topping compositions that come from some of the most iconic films ever made. A collection like this has been made available before, but now it has a third disc made up of new recordings of tracks from films such as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Amistad, The BFG, Lincoln, The Adventures of Tintin, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan, War Horse, The Terminal, Munich and even Spielberg’s 1999 documentary The Unfinished Journey.
In addition, the collection will include a DVD with a new documentary by filmmaker and film historian Laurent Bouzereau, who has been documenting Spielberg’s work for more than twenty years. Three discs of music and a special documentary will cost you $30, and it’s available on Amazon for pre-order right now.
Here’s the full tracklist from the whole set:
14 Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Excerpts)
15 The Banquet Scene from “Hook”
