You’d be hard pressed to find such an iconic pairing of director and composer as Steven Spielberg and John Williams. The two enormous talents have been working together for 42 years now, starting all the way back with The Sugarland Express in 1974 and stretching up through The BFG last year. The only two Spielberg movies that don’t have a score by John Williams are The Color Purple and Bridge of Spies. And now a new collection will assemble some of the greatest music from their long history of collaboration.

Find out about this new ultimate Steven Spielberg and John Williams score collection below.

John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection is an updated sampling of critically acclaimed, award-winning, chart-topping compositions that come from some of the most iconic films ever made. A collection like this has been made available before, but now it has a third disc made up of new recordings of tracks from films such as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Amistad, The BFG, Lincoln, The Adventures of Tintin, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan, War Horse, The Terminal, Munich and even Spielberg’s 1999 documentary The Unfinished Journey.

In addition, the collection will include a DVD with a new documentary by filmmaker and film historian Laurent Bouzereau, who has been documenting Spielberg’s work for more than twenty years. Three discs of music and a special documentary will cost you $30, and it’s available on Amazon for pre-order right now.

Here’s the full tracklist from the whole set:

DISC 1 – CD

1 Raiders of the Lost Ark from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

2 Theme from “Always”

3 Adventures on Earth from “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

4 Theme from “Sugarland Express”

5 Title Theme from “Jaws”

6 Out to Sea / The Shark Cage Fugue from “Jaws”

Out to Sea

The Shark Cage Fugue from Jaws

7 Exsultate Justi from “Empire of the Sun”

8 Parade of the Slave Children from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

9 Over the Moon from “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial”

10 March from “1941”

11 Cadillac of the Skies from “Empire of the Sun”

12 Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

13 Close Encounters of the Third Kind/When You Wish Upon a Star Medley

14 Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Excerpts)

15 When You Wish Upon A Star (interpolated)

DISC 2 – CD

1 Flying from “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

2 Theme From “Jurassic Park”

3 Remembrances from “Schindler’s List”

4 Flight to Neverland from “Hook”

5 The Battle Of Hollywood From “1941” (includes the Irish folksong “The Rakes of Mallow”)

6 Smee’s Plan From “Hook”

7 The Barrel Chase From “Jaws”

8 My Friend,The Brachiosaurus from “Jurassic Park”

9 Jim’s New Life From “Empire Of The Sun”

10 The Dialogue From “Close Encounters Of The Third Kind”

11 The Lost Boys Ballet From “Hook”

12 Theme from “Schindler’s List”

13 The Basket Chase from “Raiders Of The Lost Ark”

14 The Face Of Pan from “Hook”

15 The Banquet Scene from “Hook”

DISC 3 – CD

1 The Adventures of Mutt from “Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

2 Dry Your Tears, Afrika from “Amistad”

3 The BFG from “The BFG”

4 With Malice Toward None from “Lincoln”

5 The Duel from “The Adventures of Tintin”

6 A New Beginning from “Minority Report”

Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from “Catch Me If You Can”

7 Movement 1: Closing In

8 Movement 2: Reflections

9 Movement 3: Joy Ride

10 Marion’s Theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

11 Hymn to the Fallen from “Saving Private Ryan”

12 Dartmoor, 1912 from “War Horse”

13 Viktor’s Tale from “The Terminal”

14 Prayer for Peace from “Munich”

15 Immigration and Building from “The Unfinished Journey”

16 With Malice Toward None from “Lincoln” (Alternate Version)

John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection will be available on March 17.