We’re less than two weeks away from the release of The Dark Tower, the (hopefully) first film adaptation of Stephen King‘s multi-novel magnum opus. Our own Jacob Hall will have a full interview with director Nikolaj Arcel here on the site in the coming days, but during their Comic-Con chat, Arcel teased that The Dark Tower will contain easter eggs reference King’s 1975 novel Salem’s Lot, and we’ve seen in previous trailers that there are references to The Shining, It, and more.

Today, a brief new teaser for The Dark Tower debuted at Entertainment Weekly and it highlights even more Stephen King easter eggs that the film has in store for us.



You can watch the trailer here (via BirthMoviesDeath), but since it’s so quick, we’ll pull out some screenshots and point out some of the connections that are worth looking for when you finally see the film.

In addition to shots that reference It’s Pennywise the Clown and The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, we also get a look at gunslinger Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) turning a corner and smacking his hand against a poster of actress Rita Hayworth, which played an important role obscuring Andy Dufresne’s escape tunnel in The Shawshank Redemption.

Recognize that pedestrian’s canine companion? It’s Cujo, the dog who becomes rabid and institutes a reign of terror over a small town in the 1992 film adaptation of King’s novel.

There’s no mistaking that shiny red and white paint job: that’s Christine, the 1958 Plymouth Fury from John Carpenter‘s 1983 spin on King’s book.

I haven’t read King’s 2014 novel Mr. Mercedes, but after seeing the trailer for the upcoming TV adaptation, that smiley face is an easy reference to point out.

Since I’ve only read the first Dark Tower book, I don’t know if it’s canon that Matthew McConaughey‘s Walter (aka the Man in Black) actually has time to read author Paul Sheldon’s novels from Misery during all of his scheming while he attempts to bring the mystical Dark Tower crashing to the ground. I prefer to think that one of his underlings just left this copy of “Misery’s Child” near his keyboard as a suggestion for something Walter should read in his spare time. “Hey Walter, I know you’re kind of busy being devious and stuff all the time, but you should really check this out!”

And finally, this portal between worlds has the numbers 1408 scrawled above it, which seems like a pretty clear shout-out to King’s short story and the John Cusack/Samuel L. Jackson movie adaptation of it.

Head over to EW to see some more potential easter eggs in their teaser, and let us know in the comments how you’re feeling about this movie with only a few days left until it comes out.

The Dark Tower opens on August 4, 2017.