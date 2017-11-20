By now, you’ve surely heard the story of Mark Hamill not being too happy when he first received the script for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And that means you’ve heard the story of how writer/director Rian Johnson and Hamill had to have a big conversation about the character of Luke Skywalker and where we find him 30 years after Return of the Jedi. Eventually, the two found common ground, but the mere fact that this happened makes The Last Jedi all the more intriguing.

This new Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spot offers a peek at what may have shaken Hamill: a Luke Skywalker who is a far cry from the zen-like warrior who faced his father on the second Death Star.

The recent wave of The Last Jedi TV spots has showcased a lot of new footage from the film, so if you’re feeling stuffed or don’t want to to see anything new, you probably shouldn’t click on the embed below. There’s nothing earth-shattering (well, there is some literal earth-shattering), but it does show off two moments that some fans may want to see in context of the actual film.

Star Wars The Last Jedi TV Spot

There are two moments really worth examining. First, there’s the shot of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in his X-Wing, watching with horror as something huge explodes. We know that there is a massive space battle early in The Last Jedi, one that routs the Resistance forces and gives The First Order an upper hand over our heroes (Johnson is definitely following the Empire Strikes Back playbook here). In the trailers, we’ve seen footage of Kylo Ren targeting General Leia Organa’s ship. Is Poe witnessing a massive blow against his the ship carrying his beloved commander?

The second moment is the Luke Skywalker one mentioned above. It seems that the exiled Jedi Knight is giving Rey a little of help, guiding her through some meditation. And because Jedi meditation sometimes offers you glimpses of a usually terrible future (once again, see The Empire Strikes Back), Rey starts seeing something…well, bad. Bad enough that Luke, who had to watch as his nephew turned to the dark side and destroyed his Jedi Academy, literally screams for Rey to resist. Like all powerful Force-users, it seems like Rey is susceptible to some dark stuff. And Luke, having been thoroughly shaken by his experiences with Kylo Ren, is already on edge.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15, 2017.