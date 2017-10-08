Rumors have been swirling for a couple weeks now that a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be debuting this week, and now we finally have confirmation from Lucasfilm.

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will officially debut during ESPN’s Monday Night Football on October 9. It’s no coincidence that this is happening on ESPN, the sports channel owned by Disney, during one of the biggest sporting events of the week. Get more details below.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer release will take place at halftime during the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game in Chicago. The game itself starts at 5:15pm PT/8:15pm ET, but the actual time for the debut of the trailer all depends on how the game plays out, so you might wanted to keep checking in on the game on ESPN. Otherwise, the trailer is sure to be online immediately after it airs on TV.

Here are a couple teases released from the official Star Wars Twitter and Good Morning America:

Those shots of Rey swinging Luke’s old lightsaber around give me goosebumps, but not as many goosebumps as that shot of Luke’s robotic hand reaching for the lightsaber. What happens immediately after that moment will be extremely interesting, to say the least.

Meanwhile, there’s a shot of what is presumably Kylo Ren picking a lightsaber off the ground, but it’s difficult to tell if it’s his own lightsaber that he’s picking up or maybe Luke’s. If it’s the latter’s how did it end up on the ground there to begin with?

Anyway, the arrival of a new trailer isn’t the only good news for Star Wars fans arriving either. Immediately after the debut of the trailer, tickets will be on sale everywhere for fans to start planning when and where they’re going to see the movie first.

It’s not yet clear if there will be special events leading up to the release of the movie just as there were when The Force Awakens hit theaters, but there might not be quite as much pomp and circumstance this time. When The Force Awakens was released, it had been 10 years since we got a Star Wars movie in theaters, and it was the beginning of a whole new trilogy. The hype is still strong, but it’s not quite as high as it was a couple years.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on December 15, 2017.