It’s about that time for Star Wars fans to start figuring out just how much they want to know about the next chapter of the sci-fi saga.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is less than a month away, and new details are being revealed everyday. For the most part, spoilers are being kept under tight wraps, but that doesn’t there aren’t tidbits of information being revealed that people would just as soon leave undiscovered until they see the movie next month. But if you’re one of those fans who likes the hints and details leading up to the release of the movie, then you’ll want to check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi photos below along with some interesting story nuggets regarding the dynamic between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley).

First up, here are the four covers for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi issue of Entertainment Weekly:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

As you can see, the covers have The Last Jedi characters paired off with each other. Kylo Ren is with Rey, Finn (John Boyega) is with the new character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is with Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is with his sister General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

All of these pairings make sense considering how we’ve heard their storylines intersect in The Last Jedi. But we’re still not sure if there will be a reunion between the Skywalker twins yet. Fans are certainly hopeful, especially since it’s the only opportunity we have now that Carrie Fisher has passed away, but we’ll have to wait and see if director Rian Johnson was able to make it happen. And while that’s certainly important to fans, this new trilogy is focusing on the battle between two new characters.

The Darkness and the Light

Entertainment Weekly has revealed over a dozen new images from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but we’ll get to those later. There’s one particular image that we’re going to focus on (above), mostly because it comes with some intriguing new information about these two compelling new characters in the Star Wars universe.

Kylo Ren and Rey had quite the meeting in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Kylo Ren was surprised to find his powers thwarted by the Jakku scavenger when he was looking for the location of the map to find Luke Skywalker. He was even more taken aback when she used the Force to escape Starkiller Base and defeated him in a lightsaber battle after Force grabbing the lightsaber that belonged to both his Uncle Luke Skywalker and his grandfather Darth Vader. Meanwhile, Rey seemed surprised to stumble upon these incredible abilities after being daunted by the vision she had in Maz Kanata’s castle upon touching that lightsaber after it called out to her.

While the two characters find themselves at odds, they share many similarities. For example, both know what it’s like to be abandoned. While Rey was left behind on Jakku by her parents, Kylo Ren felt abandoned by parents who didn’t leave him behind, but seemed to be preoccupied with something else.

Adam Driver tells EW that Ben Solo’s turn to the dark side happened when he came to the conclusion that Han and Leia “cared more about the Rebellion and rebuilding after the fall of the Empire than they cared about him.” The actor elaborates:

“I think the idea of someone whose parents are very much devoted to the cause, that’s something a lot of people could relate to, whether it be religion or politics or a business. Not identifying with [that cause] yourself, I think can give someone a complex. Looking around and not seeing yourself and not identifying with what’s around you, I think, affects how we behave.”

That complex led Kylo Ren to kill his father Han Solo, hoping that it might finally squash the light in him that kept creeping back into his mind, but ultimately leading him to question his place in the universe. That place of uncertainty is also where Rey suddenly finds herself as she’s thrust into a much larger world, one that doesn’t have the mentor she was hoping to find in Luke Skywalker.

EW reveals that “when Luke Skywalker displays fear toward her, and rejects her rather than embracing her as a student, Rey feels cast out.” That leaves her feeling lost, very much how Ben Solo felt just before he turned to the dark side. Director Rian Johnson explains:

“This is very much about Rey trying to figure out how she fits into all this, much like any of us as we’re growing up, as we’re transitioning from childhood into adulthood. You’re going meet people who you think are going help who don’t. And help is also going come from unexpected places.”

Apparently that leaves the door open for Kylo Ren to offer guidance, and that appears to be why Rey finds herself in Supreme Leader Snoke’s throne room on his massive ship The Supremacy. This is where Snoke will likely plead the same case he did to Kylo Ren as he hopes to harness her power for his own benefit. It doesn’t look like it goes all that well though since we see Rey screaming in pain in the most recent theatrical trailer for the movie.

Is Rey’s uncertainty about her place in the world in a fragile enough state that she can be turned to the dark side like Ben? Is there a chance Kylo Ren is starting to question his own motivations for killing his father and following Supreme Leader Snoke into the darkness? Could the young hero and young villain of this new Star Wars trilogy end up switching sides? Perhaps an even more intriguing question may be, could they each walk away from both sides and venture out on their own? We’ll have to wait for answers to these questions when Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters.

In the meantime, check out some new photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Not many new details were revealed with these photos, although we did learn that Laura Dern’s character Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo apparently doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Poe Dameron regarding how the war with the First Order should be fought. Why does Poe have to answer to Holdo? Apparently General Leia will be handing over the reins of power to the Resistance to this new leader.

You can see a few more photos over at Entertainment Weekly. Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, 2017.