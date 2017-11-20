Star Wars: The Last Jedi is less than a month away! The next chapter in the never-ending Star Wars saga is bound to introduce audiences to exciting new locations and characters. One such exciting character: Laura Dern‘s Vice Admiral Holdo. Up until now, the specifics regarding Dern’s new character have be slim, but brand new The Last Jedi Holdo details are here for your consumption.

Laura Dern rules. You know it, I know it, and soon the Star Wars universe will know it. The accomplished actress, who has appeared in Jurassic Park and the recent Twin Peaks revival, will pop-up in a galaxy far, far away when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters next month. Up until now, we’ve known very little about Dern’s character in The Last Jedi: we learned her name, Vice Admiral Holdo, and we learned she has some kick-ass purple hair. Now, thanks to a new profile in EW, we know more,.

The EW piece reveals that Holdo is a new Resistance leader, and that she’s going to shake things up. Her character will be working closely with Oscar Isaac‘s character, Poe Dameron, which apparently leads to some friction between the characters. As for Dern’s character’s allegiance, that’s something that’s going to remain deliberately mysterious – we’re not supposed to know if we should trust her. According to Dern, “You have to sort of figure out who’s side you’re on or what your feelings are about her.”

Poe is conflicted about working for Holdo, primarily because his loyalty still lies with Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia Organa, and having to be bossed around by Holdo is going to cause some friction. While Poe is gung-ho about rushing into battle, blasters blazing, Holdo apparently is more interested in strategic planning. Here’s how Isaac puts it:

“Poe is grappling with how to become a leader and not just a hero pilot, which means keeping those emotions in check, to keep his fervor in check and think things through a bit more.”

Of course, the question that arises here is: if Holdo is the new Resistance leader, just where is Leia at? That’s a plot point that remains in the dark, and we’ll likely have to wait until The Last Jedi opens for the answer.

And what Holdo’s unique appearance, including her already-famous purple hair? There’s apparently more to it than meets the eye. Here’s what Dern has to say about Holdo’s look:

“I think it’s beautifully subversive,” Dern says of Holdo’s military glamour. “From the director to the producers, everyone was painstaking about not only the look, but even the exact color of hair, what it should be and trying different versions. And all I know is I think it’s so cool. I love the way she looks. I want to be Holdo for Halloween.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Laura Dern and some people who aren’t as cool as Laura Dern, opens December 15, 2017.