Since the official title for Star Wars: Episode VIII was announced not too long ago, fans are hungry for the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But when will we get to see it?

With the Super Bowl coming up, there have been rumors spreading that we’ll get the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer in the form of a TV spot during the big game. However, a new rumor says not only will there be no Star Wars Super Bowl spot, but we’ll be waiting a couple more months before we see any Star Wars The Last Jedi footage.

StarWarsNewsNet has a source saying there is no Super Bowl spot planned for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, despite what rumors have said. That shouldn’t be surprising since there has never been a Super Bowl spot for a Star Wars movie. When you think about how much those spots cost, it would just be a waste of money when Disney and Lucasfilm know they can get just as many viewers whenever they decide to release the trailer on their own.

Instead, word on the street is that the first Star Wars The Last Jedi footage will debut at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, which is happening from April 13th-16th. That’s much earlier than last year’s Star Wars Celebration, which happened in the middle of July. Plus, let’s look at the timeline for footage releases from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Teaser Trailer #1 – November 28

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Teaser Trailer #2 – April 16 (Star Wars Celebration)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Behind the Scenes Reel – July 10 (San Diego Comic-Con)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Theatrical Trailer – October 19

Rogue One -Teaser Trailer – April 7

Rogue One – Behind the Scenes Reel – July 15 (Star WarsCelebration)

Rogue One – Theatrical Trailer #1 – August 11

Rogue One – Final Theatrical Trailer – October 13

Releasing the teaser trailer for The Force Awakens so early was a unique circumstance because this was the return of Star Wars in a huge way, and Disney and Lucasfilm didn’t have a Star Wars movie hitting theaters around the holidays for them to focus on. Therefore, it would make sense for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to debut their first teaser trailer at Star Wars Celebration.

What’s interesting about this new rumor though is that supposedly the first footage we’ll see from the movie won’t be a teaser trailer. Instead, StarWarsNewsNet‘s source says the first footage we see from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be one of those behind the scenes reels like the ones released for The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

While fans will be happy to get any footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it seems a little odd that we may be heading into Star Wars Celebration without having seen any footage from the movie yet. There might be a chance we’ll see some images hit the web before then, but then again, maybe we’ll be completely in the dark until Star Wars Celebration hits.

On the other hand, we’ve heard rumblings that there might be a teaser trailer attached to Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast. But that’s just as much of a rumor as anything else out there, so take that with a grain of salt. Considering the fact that Beauty and the Beast will arrive on March 17, a month before Star Wars Celebration, and that movie will reel in huge audiences, that would be a good spot for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer.

For now, we’ll just have to be patient and hope that the first Star Wars The Last Jedi footage is released sometime in the near future.