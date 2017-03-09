Yesterday, the first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi was screened during the Disney investors’ conference. The initial reports, which came via tweets from a Los Angeles Times reporter, spread like wildfire around the galaxy (or at least the internet). But the brief social media posts offered very little in the way of description.

Last night, I was contacted by someone who was also in attendance at the meeting and provided me with the full Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage description.



Star Wars: The Last Jedi Footage Description

/Film reader Matthew Hansen sent in the following report from the Disney shareholders meeting in Denver Colorado:

The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders opened, as always, with a sizzle reel explaining the values/ideals and goals of the company. As always, quick snippets from unreleased films were included with other clips from movies, TV shows, and sports. The shots shown included:

An interior shot from Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring Luke Skywalker (in some sort of cave or maybe one of the stone huts seen on his island?) saying “Who are you?”

featuring Luke Skywalker (in some sort of cave or maybe one of the stone huts seen on his island?) saying “Who are you?” Poe Dameron in his X-Wing yelling “It’s now or never” as it cuts back to BB-8.

Fighters flying through a line-up of the Resistance fleet – had a feel similar to Rogue One over Scarif.

over Scarif. Chewbacca roars.

A shot of Captain Phasma.

Finn dressed as a First Order Officer on the bridge of a First Order ship.

Several shots of Rey igniting and spinning Luke’s lightsaber.

Rey’s hand, in slow motion, with all five fingertips touching the ground and pebbles and dirt hovering around her hand.

Leia turning to the camera with a hologram of the fleet behind her

An X-wing flying into a hangar, possibly the Resistance’s since it looked like another X-wing was parked there – with the nose of the X-wing flaring/popping upwards as the X-wing braked quickly in the air.

There was also a wide shot of the island, with Rey out on the point of a ridge practicing with her lightsaber as Luke is farther up the ridge, looking down towards her.

Later in the presentation, Bob Iger showed the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to remind us of that ending moment and said that they tend to not reveal too much about upcoming Star Wars movies, but he would show us what comes next.

It was a close up of Luke’s hands as he grasps the lightsaber, with both hands, and takes it from Rey. Cut to a wider shot of Luke as he looks up towards the camera. And it ended there! No dialogue. Bob Iger reminded us again that they don’t reveal too much. Hilarious, Bob! He then mentioned that the sizzle reel had several shots from the film and that they were going to play those clips again in case we missed them. They showed the sizzle again before the D23 Beauty and the Beast screening.

It wasn’t much, but it all still looked amazing!

The moment with Rey touching her fingers to the ground sounds truly epic. I can’t wait to hopefully see some of this footage myself at Star Wars Celebration in April.

It’s worth noting that our original report, and the reports of many other sites, speculated that Luke Skywalker asking Rey who she is might be the first line from the movie. However, a detail that the original tweets did not mention is that Luke Skywalker says that while inside a cave-like interior, likely one of the beehive-shaped huts built on the film’s Irish sets (where they filmed the Ach-To scenes). So it looks like a couple of things got lost in translation from those initial tweets that came out of the meeting. It’s unclear how much later in the movie that moment comes in, but it doesn’t appear to immediately follow Rey handing Luke his long lost lightsaber.

Another interesting note is that it seems that BB-8 remains with Poe Dameron for at least a big action scene in this film, but this is expected as we knew that the ball bot didn’t accompany Rey to Ach-To. Another reveal is that Finn is apparently alive (of course) and in the middle of the action, confirming the rumors that he wears a disguise on a First Order ship.