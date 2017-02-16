A few months before Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015, fans were excited about an event called Force Friday. It was a day in September when the first wave of merchandise tied to the Star Wars sequel was released in stores. Fans were not only excited because it gave them a whole bunch of new collectibles to toss on their shelves, but because it provides a bunch of new information and sneak peeks at various characters, ships and settings from the movie. Now Force Friday II has been confirmed for later this year.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Force Friday II will return on September 1st, in honor of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and along with it they’ve revealed an image that gives us our first look at Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) from the movie.

Here’s our Star Wars The Last Jedi first look at Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron:

That’s a close-up image of the box art for Star Wars merchandise coming on Force Friday II. Here is a version with perscpective corrected in a photo app:

For anyone who cares, here’s the full merchandise box art that doesn’t reveal anything else:

As you can see, Rey has a new hairstyle, and she’s prominently wielding a lightsaber this time since that’s not a secret anymore. It looks like she also has some black on under the traditional beige colors that we’ve seen her wear, which is also the color that Jedi usually wear. Does the black underneath hint at the potential of some Dark Side in her? We’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Finn still has that jacket he inherited from Poe Dameron, but instead of wearing black underneath the jacket now, he has a lighter beige shirt. It actually resembles the shirt that Poe Dameron wore with his jacket the first time we met him, so maybe Finn just keeps stealing fashion cues from Poe.

As for Poe Dameron, he doesn’t look much different from how we saw him in The Force Awakens. He still has his signature black pilot helmet and an orange flight suit. However, his suit does look like more dirty and dingy than he’s used to, so maybe he’s been out fighting for awhile by the time we catch up to him in The Last Jedi.

One thing that’s interesting is this is the first time that merchandise tied to the release of one of the milestone chapters of Star Wars that has packaging prominently featuring the heroes instead of a villain. Here’s last year’s merchandising packaging that was all over various products:

Before that, Darth Vader and Darth Maul were prominently used for other Star Wars merchandise releases (Attack of the Clones didn’t use any characters prominently for their packaging art). Perhaps they went with the heroes rather than villains since a design using Kylo Ren again wouldn’t have offered much variance in packaging. Either way, we’re glad to get a glimpse of how our heroes have changed a bit. But surely these won’t be the only looks they have in the movie. We’re bound to see more soon.

For those interested, here’s the full press release for Force Friday II from Disney and Lucasfilm: