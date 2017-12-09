Star Wars: The Last Jedi Early Buzz

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi happened on Saturday evening, and even though the embargo on full reviews won’t be lifted until 12pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 12, the first reactions from those lucky enough to be in attendance have already hit social media.

For anyone worried about spoilers, don’t worry, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi early buzz doesn’t give away any plot details or anything like that. They’re just initial reactions to the movie almost immediately after seeing it. Keep in mind that the vibe at a world premiere is very exciting, especially for a movie like Star Wars, so some of these reactions are be a bit over the top. But there are plenty of measured and thoughtful reactions as well.

First up, our own Peter Sciretta was at the world premiere of The Last Jedi, and here’s what he thought:

As for the rest of the various members of the press in attendance, here’s some of their thoughts:

So it sounds like Star Wars: The Last Jedi has a lot of surprises that have yet to be revealed, and those of us who haven’t seen the movie will need to be very careful about spoilers over the next few days. For the most part, it appears the movie is getting rave reviews, though there are some hints of a few problems here and there. But at the very least, it sounds like the future of Star Wars is in good hands if Rian Johnson is getting these kind of reactions.

We’ll just have to judge for ourselves when the movie hits theaters later this week. In the meantime, here is the vague, official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that won’t hold you over at all:

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson, and it features all-star cast rounded out by Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi flies into theaters on December 15, 2017.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

About the Author

Related Posts

Tags

Disney/Pixar, LucasFilm, Movie Reviews, The Buzz, , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.