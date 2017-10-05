While we’re anxiously waiting for a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer — which according to Mark Hamill, is due to arrive any minute — the Lucasfilm booth at New York Comic-Con is providing all sorts of tidbits and teases of the latest Star Wars film.

It’s no new footage, but the new Star Wars The Last Jedi details reveal information about Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian guards, the ins and outs of a Resistance cruiser bridge guard blaster rifle, and why exactly Kylo Ren wears a helmet.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth replicates a Starkiller Base control room, with various items and glowing signs populating the space.

There are a few new details about the eight Praetorian guards who guard Snoke, including the unique red helmets they don and the weapons they wield. According to the information panels, the Praetorian guards are an elite force who act as Snoke’s personal guard force. The use either single or double-blade swords, both of which have an “electro-plasma energy filament running along the blade’s edge.” The signs say that the guards are “fearsomely unpredictable in battle, capable of adjusting to any scenario instantly.”

Today at #NYCC I learned that Praetorian Guard helmets may have the best field of view of Star Wars bucket. pic.twitter.com/iB6LCLn8c2 — Matt Martin (@missingwords) October 5, 2017

Some details on the weapons of Snoke's Praetorian guards #NYCC. pic.twitter.com/94wk56oPnj — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) October 5, 2017

There are a few details about weapons and aircraft like the Resistance cruiser bridge guard blaster rifle, as well as Resistance bombers and Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer. They come with somewhat incomprehensible statistics as well.

And what of Kylo Ren’s helmet? Well it’s not just for the aesthetic or to solely to imitate his idol, Darth Vader, but to help “mask his visage and voice, concealing his identity as he delves further into the power of the dark side of the Force.” Okay, so it’s kind of for the aesthetic.

More importantly, however, are some interesting word choices in the description of Kylo’s items: his lightsaber hilt is described as having “belonged (past tense) to Master of the Knights of Ren, Kylo Ren.”The Knights of Ren was an organization on the dark side commanded by Snoke. And Kylo himself is described as a “protégé of Luke Skywalker, and eventual Master of the Knights of Ren.” It’s interesting to note that “former” is not used as a qualifier of protégé. What does this mean? Perhaps we’ll see more of how Kylo turned to the dark side, or perhaps Luke has not yet given up on his student in The Last Jedi.

Cool info confirming that Snoke will have a total of eight Praetorian guards in #TheLastJedi and why Kylo wears a helmet… #NYCC #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Yr4wcbhtt1 — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) October 5, 2017

The Last Jedi won’t have a panel at New York Comic-Con, so this is the most Star Wars fans will get to dissect until the next trailer drops.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2017. As for when you can get tickets for the movie, see our comprehensive hypothesis here.