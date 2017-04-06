Last year, artist Grzegorz Domaradzki (aka Gabz) released one of the best Star Wars trilogy prints I’ve ever seen. Today he returns with a Star Wars: The Force Awakens print. Lucasfilm, Acme Archives, and Bottleneck Gallery have teamed together on this new Force Awakens poster. Find out the details, after the jump.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz Trailer

The art print is titled simply “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and was created by artist Grzegorz Domaradzki (aka GABZ), whose work we’ve featured many times in the past few years. You can watch a trailer for the print release above that shows some good close-up shots.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz – Regular Version

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz – Variant

Two versions of the poster will be released, both sized 24 x 36 inches:

The regular will sell for $50 in a timed, numbered edition. This means that you will have the opportunity to buy this print from Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 12 pm eastern till Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 11:59 pm eastern, and however many are purchased during that time will be the edition size.

The variant will be available for purchase for $60 while supplies last. The variant will be a limited edition of only 250.

Purchase the posters on the Bottleneck Gallery’s website. I think I prefer the brighter regular version on this one, although the variant almost has a retro vintage look that I dig.