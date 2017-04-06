Cool Stuff: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Print By Gabz
Posted on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
Last year, artist Grzegorz Domaradzki (aka Gabz) released one of the best Star Wars trilogy prints I’ve ever seen. Today he returns with a Star Wars: The Force Awakens print. Lucasfilm, Acme Archives, and Bottleneck Gallery have teamed together on this new Force Awakens poster. Find out the details, after the jump.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz Trailer
The art print is titled simply “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and was created by artist Grzegorz Domaradzki (aka GABZ), whose work we’ve featured many times in the past few years. You can watch a trailer for the print release above that shows some good close-up shots.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz – Regular Version
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Print By Gabz – Variant
Two versions of the poster will be released, both sized 24 x 36 inches:
- The regular will sell for $50 in a timed, numbered edition. This means that you will have the opportunity to buy this print from Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 12 pm eastern till Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 11:59 pm eastern, and however many are purchased during that time will be the edition size.
- The variant will be available for purchase for $60 while supplies last. The variant will be a limited edition of only 250.
Purchase the posters on the Bottleneck Gallery’s website. I think I prefer the brighter regular version on this one, although the variant almost has a retro vintage look that I dig.
