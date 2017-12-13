This weekend brings the next installment of the Star Wars saga with Mark Hamill returning to the role he originated for the first time over 40 years ago. But before that, let’s flashback to the time Mark Hamill returned as Luke Skywalker in 1983, as a full blown Jedi.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is the third chapter in the original Star Wars trilogy, and while there’s a lot to like, there’s also a lot to be upset about. The folks at Honest Trailers lean into the goofy, family friendly nonsense that George Lucas inserted into the franchise and continued with when he returned to Star Wars with the prequel trilogy.

Watch the Return of the Jedi Honest Trailer below.

Return of the Jedi is still special to me after all these years, even if it’s riddled with flaws and silliness. It’s just a shame that George Lucas made it infinitely worse by adding the Special Edition “enhancements” like changing Boba Fett’s voice, the poorly animated Sarlaac in the Great Pit of Carkoon, and the spirit of Hayden Christensen. Oh, and let’s not forget about another bellowing “Nooooo!” from Darth Vader.

Thanks to the presence of Ewoks, burps and slapstick comedy, not only was this the end of Star Wars at the time of its release, but it cold also be seen as the beginning of the end of Star Wars. After this George Lucas would bring the same childish sensibilities to the Star Wars prequels beginning in 1999 and make millions of fans question the movies they love.