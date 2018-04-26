Now that Star Wars Rebels has ended, creator Dave Filoni is moving onto something new – another Star Wars animated series. Filoni’s Star Wars Resistance will be an anime-inspired series set before the events of The Force Awakens.

We previously reported on Lucasfilm registering several trademarks related to a mysterious property called Star Wars Resistance, and now we know exactly what Resistance is: it’s the latest animated Star Wars series from animation vet Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels). The series will be anime-inspired, and focus on “Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

Star Wars Resistance will be set prior to The Force Awakens, and feature appearances from Force Awakens characters like Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will both return to voice the characters they’ve played in live-action. BB-8 appears in the promo image above, so expect him be rolling through the series as well.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Marc Buhaj, senior vice president for programming and general manager of Disney XD, added:

“Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series. ‘Star Wars Resistance’ will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters.”

Setting a new animated series close to the current on-screen Star Wars timeline is a smart move on Disney and Lucasfilm’s part. It ties into the current saga while also expanding the narrative a bit. Plus, who wouldn’t want to hear Oscar Isaac’s voice coming from a cartoon character?

The main Star Wars Resistance voice cast includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance is currently in production and will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and on Disney XD around the world.