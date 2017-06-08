Back in April, Star Wars Celebration had all the saga fans in a frenzy as the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrived. But outside of that big spectacle, there was also some other big news at the convention: the animated series Star Wars Rebels would be coming to an end after the fourth season concludes.

Dave Filoni confirmed the end of Star Wars Rebels during the panel at Celebration, and along with that news, he also fed the flames of theories about the fate of Ahsoka Tano, who may or may not be dead. While appearing on the panel, he wore a t-shirt that said “Ahsoka Lives?” before they screened the season premiere for fans, and then afterwards came out with a modified version of the shirt that said “Ahsoka Lives!” but refused to acknowledge its significance when asked about it by a fan.

After watching the Star Wars Rebels season four trailer (which you can check out here), our own Peter Sciretta had a theory about what happened to Ahsoka Tano and thought we might have glimpsed her in a new form in that tease for the new season. Unfortunately, Dave Filoni himself has just debunked that theory.

For those who missed it the first time around, here’s the Star Wars Rebels theory about Ahsoka Tano broken down.

In the Topps Star Wars Card Trader app available on mobile devices, there was a series of cards released with artwork inspired by the final moments of the episode “Twilight of the Apprentice.” The artwork itself was interesting because as you can see above, the final card has Ahsoka encircled by white wolves. It just so happens that there was a wolf being ridden by Ezra and Sabine prominently featured in the Star Wars Rebels season 4 trailer.

Our theory was that Ahsoka Tano had somehow gained the power to transform into a wolf. We even asked Dave Filoni about it at Star Wars Celebration, but he played coy about it and didn’t provide clarification when he said, “I won’t say what they are about. I’m glad people are interested in them, and that’s probably a good thing. We’ll have to see where it goes.”

For anyone who bought into that theory, sadly Dave Filoni posted this on Twitter yesterday:

It might be my Birthday, but here is a gift, and perhaps a clarification, for you.

May the Force be with you!

– Dave pic.twitter.com/a8Nfh3XjaM — Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) June 8, 2017

However, Dave Filoni doesn’t debunk one of the other theories popular among Star Wars Rebels fans about the fate of Ahsoka Tano. Another theory posits that the convoree (a winged owl-like bird) that we see fly by just as Ahsoka walked towards the arches in the temple in the aforementioned episode of Star Wars Rebels might be the key to Ashoka’s fate. The daughter who saved Ahsoka’s life had the ability to transform into an animal, and maybe that ability has transferred to Ahsoka, but she turns into a convoree instead of a wolf. The image above does indicate that this theory could be true.

We’ll find out when the final fourth season of Star Wars Rebels begins on Disney XD on September 23.