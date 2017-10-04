For three seasons now, the CGI animated series Star Wars Rebels has focused on events occurring in a galaxy far, far away after the fall of the Galactic Republic in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The fourth and final season will hit Disney XD this month, and a new trailer teases the adventures to come. Watch the Star Wars Rebel season 4 trailer below.

Star Wars Rebels Season 4 trailer

"This is how a rebellion starts… Let's go." ???? The final season of #StarWarsRebels blasts off on Monday, October 16th! @starwars pic.twitter.com/SR7nW3IRGm — Disney XD (@DisneyXD) October 4, 2017

The final season of Star Wars Rebels, a show set after Revenge of the Sith and focusing on a group of rebels who unite aboard a freighter called the Ghost and engage in covert operations, will begin airing its final season in two weeks. Paired down from 22 episodes to 15, Star Wars Rebels season 4 will tell a more serialized story than previous seasons. The new season will also tie into Star Wars: Rogue One, with Forest Whitaker reprising his role as Rogue One character Saw Gerrera. Showrunner Dave Filoni previously told IGN:

“Now that Rogue One is out, it opens up a lot of possibilities for us to tell these stories. We can go to Yavin now. We can start to deal with the way things worked out in the film and include ideas that are happening prior to that. The look of the background rebels really shifts to being more of the kind of drab military colors that you see in Rogue One. The Phoenix group of Rebel soldiers are kind of petering out. So they’re redistributed into Mon Mothma’s group on Yavin and Dodonna’s group. You see a restructuring of certain cells, and certain cells get destroyed. And that’s true of the ships as well. So there’s lots of little, neat, detail level things that happen when our characters are heading into season 4 and are absorbed into the kind of pre-Rogue One era, which I thought they did beautifully in the film.”

As for what audiences can expect in this final season, Filoni discussed how season 4 would be unlike any previous season of the animated series (again courtesy of IGN):

This season 4 is unlike anything we’ve ever done in that, at a certain point, a couple episodes in, it’s more a continuous story arc all the way till the end. More than its ever been in anything we’ve done, including Clone Wars. Each story really fits together. Yes, they are unique and independent but it almost feels like day to day. Because things start to move fast and get exciting, interesting desperate and awesome.

Star Wars Rebels season 4 begins October 16.