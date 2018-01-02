Star Wars Rebels has done a fine job of filling in the large gap between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. But the animated series will soon come to an end – only seven episodes left in the show’s fourth and final season. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the crew of the Ghost appearing elsewhere in Star Wars canon.

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny focuses on the various female characters of the Star Wars galaxy across all eras of the saga, and the first comic in the series will shine a light on Leia Organa and her adventures within the Rebel Alliance. Star Wars: Forces of Destiny – Leia #1 is coming to shelves tomorrow, and a sneak preview of the debut issue has revealed that a certain Star Wars Rebels character spent time with Princess Leia and the scoundrel Han Solo on the ice planet Hoth before the events of The Empire Strikes Back.

Find out about the Star Wars Rebels Hoth connection below.

Here are the first few pages from the first issue of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (via Nerdist):

As you can see, the Twi’lek rebel Hera Syndulla is accompanying Leia Organa and Han Solo across the icy planet on tauntaun. However, the princess is having some trouble staying in control of her companion, prompting plenty of sarcasm from Han, and some patient advice from Hera. But it looks like there might be danger in store for Leia when some breaking ice freaks out her tauntaun near a cliffside.

We’re not sure how involved Hera Syndulla is with the rest of Leia’s story in this comic book, but it’s cool to see the character being further tied into Star Wars canon, even if it’s only relegated to the stories that take place outside of the movies.

For those of you who haven’t kept up with the sidestories of Star Wars canon, leading up to the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny comic, there was an animated web series that also confirmed Hera was present at the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. Combine that with the fact that the character is referenced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with the name “General Syndulla” named on the loudspeaker on Yavin IV, and it seems Hera has quite a career with the Rebel Alliance.

We’ll get to find out more of Hera Syndulla’s story in a future issue of the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny comic. While the second issue will focus on a story with Rey from the new Star Wars trilogy, the third issue will spotlight Hera as the main character. After that, the fourth issue will see Padme Amidala reunited with Ahsoka Tano, and the final issue will focus on sisters Paige and Rose Tico from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It would be great if these stories ended up being referenced in the primary Star Wars saga or even the Star Wars Story spin-offs, but it seems like many of these side stories are only tangential to what happens in the films, even if they’re all considered canon. It’s similar to the delineation between the Marvel Studios shows on Netflix and the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which can be frustrating at times, but it’ll do for now.

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny – Leia #1 will be released on January 3, 2018.