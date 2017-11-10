Just how powerful is Luke Skywalker? Apparently, very powerful. In a new canonical Star Wars novel The Legends of Luke Skywalker, it’s revealed that Luke once used the Force to pull-down a massive Star Destroyer like a boss. This reveal makes one wonder if we’ll be seeing any of that massive power in The Last Jedi. Probably not, but we can dream.

In the new Star Wars novel The Legends of Luke Skywalker by Ken Liu, it’s revealed by an imperial gunner on a Star Destroer that Luke, in his illustrious post–Return of the Jedi career, used his Force powers to bring down a Star Destroyer. Here’s the excerpt, via We’ve Got This Covered:

“The bridge went dark. The overhead lights, the view screens, the blinking lights on the banks of consoles. Even the emergency lighting strips on the floor. All around us was the darkness of space…I saw that the bridge windows were rapidly filling with expanding columns of energy… A jolt, as if the entire Star Destroyer had been picked up by a giant hand and slammed against the ground. The ship slowed, drifted, stopped and then the stark lifeless surface of Jakku swung into view, filling the windows, and we fell, we fell.”

It’s worth pointing out that The Legends of Luke Skywalker is described as being a series of “tall tales.” Here’s an excerpt from the synopsis:

“As a cargo ship rockets across the galaxy to Canto Bight, the deckhands on board trade stories about legendary JediKnight Luke Skywalker. But are the stories of iconic and mysterious Luke Skywalker true, or merely tall tales passed from one corner of the galaxy to another? Is Skywalker really a famous Jedi hero, an elaborate charlatan, or even part droid? The deckhands will have to decide for themselves when they hear The Legends of Luke Skywalker.”

In other words, there’s a chance this story isn’t actually true. But the book is considered canon, which means that, at the very least, this particular tale of Luke pulling down a Star Destroyer using his powers is considered part of official Star Wars lore. The story is floating around the official, approved universe whether it’s true or not.

This isn’t the first time the Force has been used to destroy a Star Destroyer, either. In the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, your character has the power to use the Force to do such an action. Personally speaking, this seems like almost too much use of the Force and makes a character who can do such a thing grossly overpowered. But if you’re into this sort of thing, I suppose it’s pretty neat.

Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi The Legends of Luke Skywalker is now available wherever books are sold.