Ever since Star Wars was announced to return to the big screen with The Force Awakens, the entire saga has been reinvigorated. Leading up to the release of the movie, Marvel Comics started creating several different comic books that expanded the stories of the Star Wars universe, and now you can get a ton of them in a single collectible box set.

Check out the awesome Star Wars comics box set after the jump.

Here’s the box set as it appears in the special slipcase that holds all of the comics:

Inside the box you’ll find 10 hardcover books collecting Star Wars comics, and here they are:

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars; Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Journey to the Force Awakens – Shattered Empire

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adaptation

Star Wars Vol. 1

Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1

Star Wars: Heroes for A New Hope

Star Wars: The Marvel Covers Vol. 1

Plus, inside the box there’s also a poster that you can only get with this box set purchase:

As cool as this set is, the price tag will still set you back a bit since it’s right around $230 right now. But that box set looks rather pretty, and it just might be worth it for the hardcore Star Wars fans out there.