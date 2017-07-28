In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a major first in the Star Wars film franchise: a flashback. Technically part of a Force vision, Rey saw events from the past, filling in (very loosely) some of the blanks between episodes 6 and 7. A new rumor at Movieweb says those flashback Force visions will continue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Rey will see in more depth and clarity the fall of Ben Solo and his transformation into Kylo Ren. They have some slightly spoiler-y possible details of those visions, so click through only if you want to know.

Star Wars: Battlefront II: Inferno Squad is in stores now, and it’s very good. If you need a little push in checking out the book (or the magnificent audio book edition, read by the game’s star Janina Gavankar), check out an excerpt of the book at StarWars.com that introduces the elite force known as Inferno Squad.

Host of Rogue Podron Heath Williams has discovered, through meticulous study of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that the character Constable Zuvio does in fact appear on screen in the film. Shown in the behind-the-scenes reel months before the movie debuted, and even sold in toy form, Zuvio seemed to have been cut entirely. But no, at 30:06 you can see him for yourself. And there was much rejoicing.

During D23 Expo, Mark Hamill was one of the inductees into the “Disney Legends,” essentially Disney’s version of the Hall of Fame. While introduced by Disney CEO Bob Iger, our Luke Skywalker got quite the praise from his boss’s boss’s boss. Iger said Hamill’s screentime in The Last Jedi is his “best performance to date” and “worth the wait” after he amounted to little more than a cameo in Force Awakens. It darn well better be!

Yes, those are technically new looks at several characters as they’ll appear in The Last Jedi, thanks to a listing for a toy pinball machine. Close-ups will show you Rey, Kylo Ren, and even Snoke, plus the new best creatures, Porgs, all over Artoo. StarWarsNewsNet has detailed looks, and don’t worry, they’re not exactly spoilery.

Is there more "gray" between good and evil than black and white in #TheLastJedi than any @StarWars ever before? Yes, yes there is. #D23expo pic.twitter.com/TmbuIdH9VE — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2017

Good Morning America posted their interviews with cast and writer/director Rian Johnson in 20-50 second snippets on Twitter. They include teases about the “grey” area in a world that’s typically been black and white, confirmation again that DJ is his own character and not freaking Ezra so please just STOP WITH THAT. Ahem. Johnson teases a bit about why Luke “put himself in exile” as well, and all the little clips are collected together here.

After his 2017 release Book of Henry did not do well with critics or box office reception, Trevorrow took to THR to defend himself a bit and his bonafides for directing Star Wars: Episode IX:

“Not only did I grow up on these stories, like all of us did, [but] I think that the values of Star Wars are values that I hold very close and very dear in my life. I feel that the message of the way that the Force teaches you to treat other people and show respect for others, and the way it guides you through life, is really important to me. And I hope everybody would realize that that set of stories has affected me as deeply in my life as it has affected them.”

There is a tiny tiny tiny Brick nod. Tiny. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 18, 2017

Rian Johnson revealed on Twitter that one of his past films gets the smallest of Easter Eggs in The Last Jedi. Surprisingly, it’s not his epic hard sci-fi film Looper, though, as you can see in his tweet above.