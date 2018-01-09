In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Disney pays homage to that very cute porg

Some insider knowledge about Luke’s fave green beverage

The Last Jedi struggles to hit lightspeed in China

Ewan McGregor’s facial hair inspires some wacky fan theorizing

And much more!

Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi has proven divisive, one of the film’s most memorable moments surely brought joy to even the most cold hearts. Yes, of course I’m talking about the hilarious scene where Chewie attempts to eat a delicious roasted porg but gets guil ttripped by a number of the cute critters, including a particularly distraught little one! Disney clearly knows when they’re onto something good, as they posted a great official pic of the saddest of Ahch-To’s inhabitants.

One of the biggest reveals of The Last Jedi was the parentage of Rey, as Rian Johnson went a pretty radical route that once again left fans split down the middle. If you were one of those fans unhappy with the choice, don’t fear. In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Johnson stated that it could still change in Episode IX. But then again, maybe he’s just being polite.

Reddit User HenroTee noticed an interesting nod to Star Wars in Zack Snyder’s much maligned Man of Steel. The shot in question shows Supes flying through a crumbling building which looks very similar to a famous scene in our favorite space opera. Well spotted!

Rose Tico is one of the standout new additions to Star Wars canon after her grand debut in The Last Jedi. And artist Ines Brandt has created this wonderful homage to not one, but two special Rosies with this rad Rose Tico the Riveter fan art that we absolutely adore!

Another treat from Reddit this week: user Vienna95 shared this gorgeous backstage photo of the dressing room where Stormtroopers prepared whilst filming The Force Awakens. This led to many Redditors expressing their gratitude that J.J. Abrams didn’t go the prequels route and CGI all of his troopers.

Collider was lucky enough to sit down and chat with Star Wars character designer Neal Scanlan for a deep dive into his wild imagination. There are a whole bunch of treats in this interview, but most importantly, he reassures fans that Luke’s green milk was not as gross as it looked and was adjusted in post to look even more disgusting.

Star Wars Explained has been extra busy since the release of The Last Jedi and they don’t look like they’re planning to stop with this SUPERSIZE 35-minute long edition that answers 25 burning questions about the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise. From the possible redemption of Kylo Rey to the much contested Gray Jedi, this video has a lot of rad facts and probably answers a few of the queries that you left the movie with.

Another great video from Star Wars Explained delves into the recently released new Star Wars novel The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron. The story focuses on Rose and Paige Tico and this video explores some of the most interesting new things that fans will learn about the pair when they pick up the book.