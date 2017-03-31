In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

The upcoming film sequels could return to familiar planets.

Two rumored cast additions to The Last Jedi.

A glimpse at Rey’s new costume.

The full Star Wars Celebration schedule is here.

And more!

Tor.com has published an excellent look at author Greg Rucka’s Before the Awakening novel, which focuses on the cast of The Force Awakens before the events of the movie. The article spins out from this excerpt, which reveals that the new Stormtroopers are kept in line by the First Order carefully limiting the information to which they have access:

There were mandatory morale sessions twice a day, when everyone was required to stop what they were doing and direct their attention to the nearest holoprojector to watch a recorded speech from High Command, most often from General Hux himself. Those would be interspersed with news feeds showing the deplorable conditions throughout the Republic: the famines on Ibaar and Adarlon, the brutal suppression of the population of Balamak, the unchecked alien advances throughout the Outer Rim. There would always be at least one story to follow about a First Order victory, the liberation of a labor camp on Iktotch or a fleet battle in the Bormea sector.

Rucka, a writer known for his realistic looks at military and government functionality, is applying a basic tenet of fascism to these villains, which only makes them all the more terrifying.

MakingStarWars reports that The Leftovers star Justin Theroux has been cast in The Last Jedi, playing “an expert slicer,” which is the Star Wars equivalent of a hacker. He’s said to have a James Bond-style look to his costume, which reportedly involves a white tuxedo jacket over a black suit. Theroux isn’t the first actor I’d think of to be in a new Star Wars movie, but if this is true, it’d be cool to see him put his spin on what sounds like a slick new character.

Meanwhile, Mashable says someone named Gary Barlow has revealed also going to be in The Last Jedi. I guess he’s in a band called Take That? I feel really out of touch, you guys. I’ve literally never heard of this person or that band before. In any case, Barlow broke the news himself:

“I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it. Now I’ve said that, I’ll probably be out. I think the Star Wars people are so strict about what information [is out there]. So me saying that, I’ve probably just done myself out of a role.”

In other Last Jedi news, StarWarsUnderworld brings us a glimpse at Rey’s new costume as seen in this T-shirt from Disney (above). Looks like she’s leaning toward a classic samurai vibe, which makes sense considering how much samurai films influenced George Lucas when he created this whole thing back in the ’70s.