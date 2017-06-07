In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

New images from the set of the untitled Han Solo movie continue to rock the heck out of a ’70s aesthetic that should make original trilogy fans excited. The blue speeder he is seen sitting in thanks to these Daily Mail pictures (via StarWarsNewsNet) better be fast, because he’s driving it on an Imperial base, with Imperial speeders, and what looks like some kind of new hovertank chasing after him.

StarWarsNewsNet also had a fan who was visiting Fuerteventura, where they’re shooting the film, write in with a description of what he witnessed in the Canary Islands. The set featured what looked like a palace, similar to Jabba’s in the original trilogy, a couple run down tanks, and a large shield generator.

While Finn might not have been the “big deal” in the Resistance that he claimed during Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he actually will be in The Last Jedi. John Boyega told EW that he’s a big deal now, but mostly for being the guy who got struck down by Kylo Ren (and surviving). He’ll be wandering the Resistance halls saying things like:

“Yeah, I was there. Then the Falcon picked me up… Oh yeah, I knew Han Solo by the way. We were pretty close.”

Proud owner of Finn’s blaster ! Thanks to @riancjohnson ! A post shared by BOYEGA (@johnboyega) on May 28, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Since Rey’s got the lightsaber, Finn needed a new weapon, and John Boyega showed it off on instagram in a boomerang, complete with some nice pew-pew visuals!

Watching John Williams at work is extraordinary. #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/i78Dbo3Ej1 — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) May 23, 2017

Having seen John Williams conduct live at Star Wars Celebration, I get it – you want that experience as often as humanly possible, even if you’re a couple of the stars of the movie he’s currently scoring. Indeed, Mark Hamill, our Luke Skywalker, joined director Rian Johnson and newcomer Laura Dern for a scoring session, and now I’m jealous of them both.

The official StarWars.com site has a look at how the 40th Anniversary black series Darth Vader figure from Hasbro came to be. It’s “a Vader without any gimmicks,” and a pretty cool behind-the-scenes look.