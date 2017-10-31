In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Two new international Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailers!

trailers! Mark Hamill was “insulted” by Star Wars: The Last Jedi

was “insulted” by Star Wars: The Last Jedi Some advice from the late, great Carrie Fisher

Andy Serkis gets called out by the actor behind Jar Jar Binks

And much more!

We are moving closer and closer to the December release date of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and we’re getting more and more exciting reveals, including these lovely new promo posters that Comicbook Movie showcased earlier this week.

A user at Star Wars News Net has sparked a major meltdown in the fan community after apparently revealing the content of footage that was recently screened to celebrate the film’s Irish location shoot. POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD.

The fan claims that the clip contained a huge fight between Luke, Rey and the Knights of Ren that lasted from dusk til dawn, and also saw the Millennium Falcon take some serious damage. They also mentioned a large tree, which leans into a popular fan theory about the introduction of Force Trees into movie canon.

Rian Johnson has been very talkative of late, and in a recent interview, he revealed that they had actually considered creating the beautiful and sacred island of Ahch-To with green screen, before deciding to keep it real for obvious reasons. “We got a feel, we got a vibe, we got a grounded kind of look that we never could have gotten on the green screen,” Johnson explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s a busy time to be a Star Wars fan, with multiple properties finally all running on the same continuity and timeline. And Star Wars Rebels’ Dave Filoni has been promising some answers about some of the show’s favorite cast members, including Ezra, Kanan, Thrawn, and Ahsoka. In a recent interview with Gizmondo, he said: “We tried to really bring all those answers to bear, whether people would like the answer or not, because it’s got to be contained within this story.”

Ever since she passed away, fans everywhere have been desperate for details of Carrie Fisher’s final performance as Leia. Earlier this year, Disney announced they had no intention of using CGI to prolong her appearance and in a recent interview with the Chicago Sun Times, director Rian Johnson gave some more detail on her final scenes: “Having these scenes in the film recontextualize tragically with her not being here anymore, it’s incredibly emotional. For the next few months, seeing the fans … process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it’s going to be intense.”

As we move ever closer to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the fan theories are getting even more outrageous and we love it. A recent tweet from Star Wars Stuff led to much speculation about the possibility of Rey fighting Luke to the death in the second installment of the new trilogy. That isn’t completely out of the blue, considering many think that Luke may have turned to the Dark Side or that Rey may chose to harness both sides of the Force to become a “Gray Jedi.”

Star Wars virtual reality has been a dream of many fans since we were small kids, and it might be one step closer to coming true after it was announced (via Variety) that secretive “mixed reality” startup Magic Leap hired John Gaeta, a founder of the ILM VR arm. His work at ML will likely be a continuation of his career at ILM, as Magic Leap recently got the rights to do Star Wars VR/Mixed reality experiences and share a campus with Lucasfilm and ILM. Does this mean that fully immersive Star Wars experiences could be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland? We sure hope so.

Who doesn’t want a life size bronze Stormtrooper? Well for one lucky Star Wars fan, that wish has become a reality with sculptor Lawrence Noble announcing his creation on his Facebook page. The creator of the immense classic Stormtrooper statue also issued a challenge to Lucasfilm after stating it would be on show in their offices for one day before going to a private residence: “I would like to see Lucasfilm purchase one…then the fans could see it.”

Kelly Marie Tran’s dedication to being part of the Star Wars universe is a never-ending joy and following her beautiful custom-made John Boyega sweatshirt at Celebration this year, she has now made Rian Johnson a very happy man by making a homemade Porg costume. Tran is clearly very proud of her creation, as she bloody well should be…also is this a spoiler? Does Kelly have a connection to the Porgs? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN???

I don’t know how to retweet this and not sound bitter, but I feel I have been forgotten. No disrespect to the great @andyserkis https://t.co/4F3VBPV8Aj — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) October 27, 2017

In a touching Twitter thread, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best sweetly called out Andy Serkis after the actor made a video about the history of motion capture that left out the contributions by the hundreds of creators on the much maligned Star Wars prequels. Best’s full thread is worth a read, but one of his most powerful points is “To deny Jar Jar’s place in film history is to deny the hundreds of VFX technicians, animators, code writers and producers their respect.” It reminds us that, just because we don’t love a movie, we shouldn’t erase the groundbreaking work that went into it.