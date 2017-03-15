Here’s what we have cooking in today’s edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars Celebration is coming to Orlando next month, and as the convention dates get closer, new details on what’s in store for fans have been trickling out.

First up, if you’re collecting as many autographs from the people behind Star Wars as possible, you’ll be happy to hear from StarWars.com that Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando.

In addition, you’ll also be able to meet and greet Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch “Gold Leader” Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Second, if you’re a Star Wars video game fan, here’s what you’ll be able to see and do at Star Wars Celebration:

EA, creators of Star Wars Battlefront , Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes , and Star Wars: The Old Republic , will be in attendance to showcase the latest on their Star Wars projects.

, , , will be in attendance to showcase the latest on their projects. Play the latest Star Wars mobile games, including Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes , Star Wars: Pinball , and Star Wars: Force Collection , right on the show floor.

mobile games, including , , Experience a special Star Wars: The Old Republic Cantina Community event (off-site), featuring a talk with the developers and opportunity to meet the game’s designers.

Finally, Dave Filoni will be returning to Star Wars Celebration with a sneak peek at the fourth season of Star Wars Rebels. The panel will happen on April 15 and will feature special guests from the show along with brand new footage that no one has seen yet. Could there be an announcement of a new animated Star Wars show as well? That remains to be seen. Oh, and even though we haven’t even gotten through the 2017 Star Wars Celebration in Orlando yet, but you can already start planning for the 2019 Star Wars Celebration.

For some reason, Star Wars Celebration is skipping 2018, but you can buy tickets for the 2019 convention right now. The only problem is that the dates and location haven’t been determined yet, so it might be difficult to follow through once that information has been announced. If we hear any update about those details, we’ll let you know.

StarWarsNewsNet noticed that local newspaper La Provincia has revealed that the dune area in Jandia Natural Park in Fuerteventura could become an iconic planet from the Star Wars universe that we’ve never visited on the big screen before, but with which fans will be very familiar. Here’s what a translated excerpt from the newspaper said:

“The dune area of Cañada de la Barca, inside the Jandía Natural Park, will become the desert planet of Corellia, an area where the young Han Solo came from and the place, where he became the best smuggler in the galaxy doing orders for Jabba the Hutt and where, according to Legends, managed to complete the Kessel run in less than twelve parsecs, with its precious ship, the Millennium Falcon.”

It’s not clear if the newspaper is making an assumption or they’ve heard from the production crew in the area what setting the location will be used for. But since Star Wars fans know Corellia as Han Solo’s homeworld, it would only make sense that the planet would make an appearance in his own spin-off. Consider this just a rumor for now though.

Speaking of Han Solo movie rumors, not long after Michael K. Williams was brought on board the cast, Variety reporter Justin Kroll posted this to Twitter, a detail that slipped through the cracks:

I wasn't able to confirm but feel MKW is the villain in the pic from other sources https://t.co/Um1SuNh4yK — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 4, 2017

Since that’s coming from a guy who gets plenty of big scoops for the entertainment trade, this sounds like legitimate news. We’ve yet to hear about anyone else playing a villainous role in the Han Solo movie, and Michael K. Williams would make a great bad guy, so hopefully this rumor turns out to be true.