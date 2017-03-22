In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Let’s start with this blast from the past. Mark Hamill thinks this may be the first photograph ever taken of him in-character as Luke Skywalker and I’m certainly inclined to believe him.

Making Star Wars revealed a tiny piece of news about Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, quoting a source saying “You are going to love Captain Phasma’s spear in The Last Jedi. She looks killer.” Since Captain Phasma was criminally underused in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the news that she has any kind of upgrade in Rian Johnson’s new movie suggests that maybe she’ll be something more than a cool set of armor this time around. Hopefully. The image of Phasma wielding a spear does recall the red-robed Imperial Guards from the original trilogy, but unlike those guys, maybe she’ll actually get to see some combat.

Star Wars News Net claims to have spoken with someone familiar with the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi and they say to look for the following shots:

There will be a shot of a large city of some sorts.

Also there will be what looks to be an important procession and a feast.

There is a ship which looks to be a new design or an X-Wing of sorts appearing above a blue planet at high speed.

That’s not much, but everyone is now wondering if that procession could be the funeral of the late Han Solo. In the meantime, a trailer can always change, so don’t get too invested in these non-mysteries.

Speaking of upcoming Star Wars movies, that Han Solo spin-off project is about to shoot on the island of Fuerteventura for a scene that will require 250 extras. Making Star Wars speculates that it will be second unit work and probably not a major scene.

If you haven’t caught up with the latest episode of Star Wars Rebels, titled “Twin Suns,” know that it contains some major events that you probably don’t want to know about in advance. So before you go any further, consider this a spoiler warning. Scroll down to the next entry and don’t read this.

Speaking with io9, executive producer Dave Filoni spoke about the decision to kill Darth Maul, who perished at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Filoni emphasized that this decision was not made lightly, saying that it would simply be too much for Maul to still be alive during the events of the original trilogy. Here’s Filoni on their second (and final) battle:

I felt strongly Obi-Wan, if he could help it, would really rather not kill Darth Maul. Obi-Wan is at a point, in my mind, where he’s become rather enlightened. He’s been in the desert discovering who he is, really evolving as a character. He’s not that young brash kid that went into a fight with Maul out of anger for the fact his master was killed. It can’t be that same situation this is so many years later. Maul, for his part, is pretty much hung up on that exact moment. That’s where his life went wrong. He can’t let it go.

There’s a lot more to sort through at the link above. Interestingly, Filoni also revealed that Maul was originally going to be killed by Darth Vader last season.

If you want to delve further into the events of “Twin Suns,” the new episode of Rebels Recon has got you covered.

Screenrant caught up with the great Frank Oz, whose new movie, Muppet Guys Talking, just premiered at SXSW. Naturally, the man behind Miss Piggy and Yoda eventually talked about Star Wars and even defended the choice to make his ancient Jedi master a CGI character in later movies: