In a spectacular profile of Donald Glover on THR, the actor talks about the directorial flip from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard on Han Solo. He’s confident in Howard’s vision but the whole thing made him more nervous:

“Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is … [but Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, ‘I know I’m not your first choice …’ And you worry about that. To be honest, I don’t know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, ‘We know what’s happening, but we are keeping you out of it.’ And I’m just like, [Glover’s voice rises several octaves] ‘Was that scene good? How did you feel?’ “

An interview with Billy Dee Williams from the Today Show about his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has resurfaced, and in it, he totally spoiled the movie. Seriously, he literally tells her about Lando’s exact role in the film, and that he’ll be back in the next film as “a new hero.” In today’s secrecy, he would be virtually crucified for such a thing!

There’s a little friendly competition going on between Lucasfilm founder George Lucas and current president (who he hand-picked) Kathleen Kennedy: the battle to open a movie-themed museum in Los Angeles first! Kennedy is now working with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to get their museum, originally scheduled to open this year and currently delayed to 2019, open – it may take longer than that, though. Lucas, meanwhile, is full speed ahead on the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art for a 2021 opening. Mashable has more info and concept art – they both look pretty space-agey!

Finger hovering over the "publish to vimeo" button — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 8, 2017

There’s a, umm… slight air of nuclear warfare (you know, if the Nazis right in the US don’t get to us all first) hovering over the world at the moment. So much so that some famous fans, like Brian Koppelman, showrunner on Billions here, have been asking Rian Johnson if he could go ahead and release The Last Jedi. Sounds like if one button gets pushed, so will another. Um, silver lining?

Hot Toys is rocking the Original Trilogy for Star Wars 40th with a new Grand Moff Tarkin figure. Toy Ark has the full gallery and details, and man, oh man, is it pretty. Maybe next time instead of CGI they can just animate one of these?

The new PCO products for Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been revealed – plan to see these at Regal chains and possibly other theaters. The images have been pulled off their site, but MakingStarWars archived it. And yes, the evil BB unit is going to be fun.

EA posted a bunch of new Star Wars: Battlefront II images, showing off the various classes you’ll see in the game from Clones, First Order, Imperial troops – and of course, those awesome clankers you see above. I cannot freaking wait to play and just say “Roger, Roger” over my mic a million times.

Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill think you should skip the rest of the news about The Last Jedi. Wait, where are you going?! They don’t mean this column, of course! Come back! Phew. Okay. Johnson tweeted that he “fully endorse[s] avoiding everything you can from now till December!” prompting Hamill to chime in as well. Unfortunately, some people in some jobs can’t do that.

It really depends on the 7 year old. There are intense things in the movie, but I don't think anything worse than in the OT or prequels. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 11, 2017

Johnson has been active on twitter since the EW media explosion, and replied to a fan asking about age appropriateness. Now, he says there’s nothing worse than Original or Prequel trilogy content in The Last Jedi, but those six movies run quite the gamut, up to and including the slaughter of younglings and a dude getting burnt and his limbs cut off soooooo this doesn’t tell us that much. YMMV.