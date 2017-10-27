In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Dave Filoni dishes on the fourth season of Star Wars Rebels and #AhsokaLives

Fans take to photoshop to poke fun at the Han Solo movie

Kathleen Kennedy speaks out on Hollywood sexism

BB-8 changes his relationship status on Facebook

Porgs swarm the sidewalk at a Lucasfilm arts festival

And more!

Star Wars Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni sat down with Andi Gutierrez on The Star Wars Show to tease the show’s fourth and final season, currently airing on DisneyXD. In the interview (which begins in the above video around the 5:22 mark) Filoni discussed what goes into crafting a unique Star Wars story that feels true to the heart of the saga, and puckishly warned fans that “there’s some weird stuff coming up.”

Nerdist has another great interview with Filoni. He talked to Amy Ratcliffe about making this season of Rebels more serialized, crafting a narratively satisfying end for Ezra, and of course, the status of Hot Kallus.

Vanessa Marshall weighed in about her own character, everyone’s favorite Space Mom, Hera Syndulla:

She opens up and gets more personal in season four–not at the risk of jeopardizing the mission, but she allows herself to care deeply and even more outwardly about all of them. That extends to Kanan. As it’s getting more dangerous, the thought of losing people becomes ever more real. It makes them realize how precious life is and that they need to really value every moment together.

Check out the full piece at the link above.

Back in April, Filoni spoke with IGN about how important it is to be able to end the series on their terms, and about how the “fiery” character of Sabine “demanded more screen time.” And for those as emotionally invested in the fate of Ahsoka Tano as I am, Filoni also expanded – briefly – on his comment during a 2016 Star Wars Celebration panel that we’d “see her again”:

It could be technically that Sabine just paints a picture of her. That would qualify as ‘you see her again’! Or you could ‘see’ her again… We’ll have to see. It’s one of the fun mystery elements, I think, but I dunno – I’m a pretty honest person, I think I’ll make good on my promises, and you’ll see something of Ahsoka, in some way, again. And we’ll have to see what form that takes.

Oh Filoni, you troll, you. Though he did offer another final tidbit about Ahsoka’s alleged appearance, noting that it “reminds me a bit of what we did on Mortis on Clone Wars.” Conspiracy theorists, unite!

Electronic Arts is shutting down their Visceral Games studio, leading to delays in production for the upcoming Star Wars video game. EA’s executive vice president, Patrick Söderlund, explained in a blog post:

It has become clear that to deliver an experience that players will want to come back to and enjoy for a long time to come, we needed to pivot the design. We will maintain the stunning visuals, authenticity in the Star Wars universe, and focus on bringing a Star Wars story to life. Importantly, we are shifting the game to be a broader experience that allows for more variety and player agency, leaning into the capabilities of our Frostbite engine and reimagining central elements of the game to give players a Star Wars adventure of greater depth and breadth to explore.

MakingStarWars.net sheds some more light on the game itself, which was going to follow two characters named Dodger and Robbie as they investigate the creation of a superweapon from the remains of Alderaan.

ACME released two stunning pieces of art from The Last Jedi, both depicting Rey on Ahch-to. Drool over your keyboard while checking them out here.

If only someone had told us the title of the Han Solo movie two years ago. https://t.co/htw6LW5ftZ — Matt Ghoulberg (@MattGoldberg) October 17, 2017

As Matt Goldberg of Collider.com pointed out: discovering the title of the Han Solo movie was so two years ago.

I consolidated everyone's Han Solo movie title jokes into one image. pic.twitter.com/8yM0YJvYD3 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 17, 2017

Oh Ron, did you learn nothing from the Academy Awards debacle? When Ron Howard held up a photoshoppable card in full view of the entire internet, he was just asking for snarky commentary. Sift through some of the funniest fan reactions on Mashable.

Speaking at the 24th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Event in Beverly Hills, Kathleen Kennedy, inarguably one of the most powerful women currently working in Hollywood, called for an industry-backed commission to investigate claims of sexual harassment and to prevent any future abuse. She said:

The goal of this commission would be to transform our industry in regards to sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. We must make the film industry an exemplar in this regard, a model for self-regulation that other businesses can emulate – because of course this kind of abuse is epidemic in every sector of industry and throughout our society. And we have to act to change that. We should have acted long ago; we must act now.

Kennedy’s full speech can be found at The Hollywood Reporter.

#Solo that's a wrap folks. Thanx to a remarkable cast and crew for an amazing experience pic.twitter.com/trsZRVedHm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 19, 2017

Great, kid! Don’t get cocky.