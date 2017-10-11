In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

It’s Luke. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017

Rian Johnson has said it before and it looks like he’ll keep on saying it: the last Jedi is Luke. That’s it. It’s no longer a secret. Sheesh.

Daisy Ridley spoils #TheLastJedi in 20 seconds for you: pic.twitter.com/ca8kfJMgn9 — Star Wars Legacy (@TheSWLegacy) October 11, 2017

For the real secrets, you need to turn to Daisy Ridley. Someone stop her before she spoils the whole movie!

For more serious interview with a Star Wars actress, you can look to People’s chat with Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance mechanic-turned-hero Rose Tico in The Last Jedi. While she’s not a famous face yet (she’s not featured in the new trailer), she is a major character in the movie and her days of being mostly anonymous are surely coming to an end.

The arrival of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer during Monday Night Football got a whole bunch of nerds to sit around and watch sports, but did that have an impact on the ratings? According to Deadline…no:

Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, MNF was down double digits from last week’s Kansas City Chiefs win over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular-game season low for ESPN and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.

But hey, at least that trailer was pretty great.

You know that huge space battle teased in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Thanks to a blurb in a new Star Wars book, we may know the context of that big fight:

After Poe Dameron’s squadrons destroyed Starkiller Base, the First Order sought out the Resistance headquarters on the planet of D’Qar to enact their revenge. A-wings flew guard around the Resistance fleet and the transports fleeing the base. When three First Order warships emerged from hyperspace to attack, a squadron of A-wings, commanded by Tallie Lintra, assisted Poe Dameron and the Resistance’s assault bombers in taking on an enemy dreadnought.

For those wondering, this comes from an awkwardly titled book/toy called IncrediBuilds: Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: A-wing Deluxe Book and Model Set: Inside the Resistance’s High-Speed Interceptor. Leave it to the merchandise to spill the beans.

We’ve been hearing for some time that The Last Jedi will be a very different kind of Star Wars movie. Now, this Domhnall Gleeson interview (via Collider) only further confirms that we’re in for something special:

“When I read it I needed to talk to him, and I think that’s always a good sign. I was like, ‘Wow there’s some stuff there which is kind of—not scary but different to what I expected,’ and that’s a really, really nice thing. I think that’s a really positive thing, I think that’s important for those films that we don’t repeat ourselves. So I just wanted to talk to him, and when I talked to him he was so clear and so confident, not in a brash way but he knew the film he wanted to make, and it was a really lovely thing.”

There are shades of Mark Hamill reading the script and having a fundamental disagreement with writer/director Rian Johnson’s take on Luke…

Please be advised: #Porgs are not on any #AhchToMenu-Luke hasn't been a meat-eater since Aunt Beru made that nice #WompRatBrisket back home. pic.twitter.com/KYBHECaRJ2 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2017

After rumors arose that Luke Skywalker makes a meal out of those adorable Porgs in The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill had to take to Twitter to put the rumors to rest. It turns out that Luke is a vegetarian and has been for decades.

It’s crystalline. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017

However, the Porgs aren’t the only adorable creature in the Last Jedi trailer. There was also that strange ice fox/dog/cat on Crait! What’s up with that guy? When asked whether it leans to the canine or feline persuasion, Johnson offered another answer altogether.