In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

The difference between J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson

An update on the LA-based George Lucas Museum

A personal history of Kanan Jarrus

Mark Hamill’s emotional last day on the Millennium Falcon

And much more!

In an interview with ScreenRant, practical effects supervisor Chris Corbould discussed the difference between working with director J.J. Abrams on The Force Awakens and working with director Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi. Corbould pegged Abrams as a “livewire of a guy” who operates at “a million miles an hour.” Johnson, meanwhile, is “very quiet,” “very sweet,” and “methodical.”

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art finally began construction in Exposition Park in Los Angeles last week, readying for a projected opening in 2021. The museum will boast an archive, a library, classrooms and offices, two theaters, a cafe, and of course, a gift shop, where USC students across the street can splurge their extra tuition money. Read more at Curbed.

Syfy’s interview with The Last Jedi production designer Rick Heinrichs sheds light on the significance of the objects in Luke’s hideaway, as well as the behind-the-scenes tricks used to merge the real-life island of Skelling Michael with the imagined island of Ahch-To. Check out the link above for some Force-sensitive secrets from the set!

Speaking with Empire Magazine at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson’s longtime producing partner, said that work on Johnson’s new trilogy of Star Wars films is “slowly, slowly” beginning. Announced before The Last Jedi even hit theaters, Johnson’s trilogy will ostensibly be set in a previously unexplored part of the Star Wars universe. You could say it will go boldly where no one has gone before…

There is no other word for this: I am CHUFFED. Thank you Empire readers!! https://t.co/867iqm4sEW — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 19, 2018

The Last Jedi earned five wins at the aforementioned Rakuten TV Empire Awards: Best Film, Best Director for Rian Johnson (who expressed his excitement via Twitter), Best Actress (Daisy Ridley), Best Visual Effects, and Best Costume Design. All well deserved, I’m sure, but is anyone wondering if – given the name of the entertainment outlet – the voting was RIGGED?! Read more at Empire.

While on the interview circuit for Pacific Rim Uprising, John Boyega told Digital Spy that Episode IX, the final installment of the new trilogy, will begin shooting this summer. “I don’t know a thing, but I know I start filming in July,” he said. “They’re prepping and planning. J.J. has a script, but I just haven’t read it yet.” The countdown begins!

Carrying on the trend of “reporters badgering Star Wars actors promoting other movies for info about Star Wars,” Domhnall Gleeson (now in Peter Rabbit) was asked by The Radio Times about his thoughts on The Last Jedi. Gleeson spoke about the comedic turn his character took in The Last Jedi, adding that what made the film so brilliant was that it was “unexpected.” That’s for sure.

Passing the torch (or lightsaber) on to Liam Neeson for the “reporters badgering Star Wars actors promoting other movies for info about Star Wars” Olympics, the Japanese site The River asked Neeson (now in The Commuter) if he plans on returning to the galaxy far, far away in the purported Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film. In a translation provided by Heroic Hollywood, Neeson said that he hasn’t been contacted by Lucasfilm, but that “anything is possible.” If you have a particular set of skills, of course.

Miss Star Wars Rebels already? Here’s something to scratch that itch: Star Wars Explained put together a complete history of Kanan Jarrus, which covers his apprenticeship under Master Depa Billaba as a Padawan named Caleb Dume, his escape from Order 66 and his time as a smuggler, and his adventures with Hera Syndulla and the rest of the Ghost crew up until his… I’m sorry, did it just get really dusty in here?

Stirring up mischief once again, Mark Hamill gave a roundabout response to a question posed by ABC’s Clayton Sandell. Sandell asked if Hamill would like to return as Luke Skywalker, and Hamill said: “Put in a good word for me, because it’s all in J.J.’s hands!” Help him, J.J. Abrams – you’re his only hope!

@HamillHimself I made an alternate ending for The Force Awakens. Feeling like JJ really missed an opportunity here… https://t.co/z50AmfsxVk — Jacob Martin (@jacobdontcare) March 15, 2018

Speaking of Luke “Troll King” Skywalker, Twitter user Jacob Martin made a minuscule tweak to the ending of The Force Awakens that completely alters the tone of the memorable cliffhanger. That is, he simply extended the scene to include Luke’s unceremonious toss of the lightsaber over his shoulder and then rolled the credits. The nature of two years of internet speculation would have been quite a bit different if that had been the true ending of the film!