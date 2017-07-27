In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

A clue to Luke Skywalker’s status in The Last Jedi

More stunning Star Wars art

art Han Solo set photos

set photos A Star Wars Rebels behind-the-scenes tease

behind-the-scenes tease And much more!

You’ve probably seen, coveted, and maybe even owned a few of Sideshow Collectibles’ Hot Toys or prop replicas, but did you know they do art, too? Teaming with ACME Archives, a new print (seen above) of Rey features her front-and-center with the Skywalker lightsaber, while other women of Star Wars past including Ahsoka, Leia, Shak-Ti, Maz Kanata, Sabine, and more make up the snowy background behind her. Very cool, and very limited edition – only 500 are being printed.

The Darth Vader comic is the gift that keeps on giving. Aside from giving us more information about kyber crystals found in lightsabers, it could also be giving us a big hint at what Luke Skywalker is doing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The “Barash Vow” was introduced in the comic, showing how Jedi retreat to focus on nothing but studying the Force. Has Luke taken the vow? The folks at Star Wars Explained have a great video exploring that question above.

Okay, time for some canon talk. No, not that cannon above, though that is a canon cannon – we mean the details and history of the Star Wars universe as acknowledged directly by Lucasfilm, the Star Wars Story Group, and other creators within. Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo went to twitter (against his better judgement) to try to explain his personal thoughts on canon, specifically in how detailed it gets or doesn’t get. He thinks that things like dialogue changes, positioning of people in a room, and the like don’t matter – they’re variations on a theme. You can read his words directly, which are again his personal opinion and not an official statement of Lucasfilm, in the twitter thread that starts below.

Against my better judgment, about to start a few tweets about the dreaded C-word, canon. But first, one ground rule. This is just my opinion — Pablo????????Hidalgo???????? (@pablohidalgo) July 4, 2017

Colin Trevorrow, who will direct Star Wars: Episode IX, the finale of the Sequel Trilogy, is thrilled to be a part of the galaxy far, far away. But there is one thing he’ll miss out on that struck him while preparing for the film. He told Cinemablend that losing the “fan experience” of the franchise is tough:

Unfortunately, Rian’s film is the first one I won’t be able to watch as an audience member. I got that privilege with The Force Awakens. I just got to go see it with a Star Wars fan. I got to sit next to my kid and just giggle as we read the crawl because we were so excited. Rogue One was the same way. I didn’t see it in advance. That time is over now. Star Wars is no longer that experience for me. If there’s anything kind of sad about it, it’s that I don’t get to have that. But I wouldn’t trade it, don’t get me wrong.

If you were looking forward to going further behind-the-scenes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, we have some bad news, as Abrams Books has removed their “Making of” book from their site. JediNews has some details – and a glimmer of hope.

Lucasfilm Animation head Dave Filoni released a cutting-room-floor style scene from Star Wars Rebels that made fans go nuts: a conversation between Ahsoka Tano and The Bendu, taking place just before Ahsoka, Kanan, and Ezra went to Malachor for her ill-fated confrontation with Darth Vader at the end of Season 2. In the conversation, Bendu warns her that “much will change as a result of this encounter, including you,” but talks in circles as to whether that means her true death or not. Check out the whole conversation (and detailed analysis, shameless plug) here at SYFY WIRE.

While Han Solo’s Star Wars Story film barely got a mention at D23 Expo, Ron Howard isn’t shying away from tweeting about the movie. Before he jumped on set on July 17, he was in the editing bay, reviewing the footage shot so far that he’d be picking up on. He also took to the set for one day in late June to shoot the last of Thandie Newton’s scenes, presumably before she leaves to shoot Westworld, and shared a look at Chewbacca from his first day of shooting, to try to stem the worry about the film. In other words, follow his twitter account now.

#UntitledHanSoloMovie Care to guess whose closet this is? A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Speaking of Ron Howard on social media, he posted a wardrobe closet from the set of Han Solo to his instagram and twitter, and it sure looks like it belongs to Lando Calrissian. If we’re not mistaken, that’s several glorious space capes. Space capes for days. SPACE. CAPES.

'Star Wars' Han Solo Film Set Photos Show Woody Harrelson Meeting Young Han and Chewbacca https://t.co/d6y6RraNTJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2017

Sure, Lucasfilm didn’t bring any shots or footage of Han Solo to D23, probably because they wanted to give Ron Howard a chance to look things over before doing any kind of real promotional work on it, but that’s not stopping TMZ from publishing a couple shots that are right there on the set. They show Han (Alden Ehrenreich) meeting Woody Harrelson’s character, as well as what appears to be Emilia Clarke’s character. There are also strange tubes in the background. A video showing this same set, with its platform elevator in the middle, is also included. Looks like a crewmember needed a few extra bucks.