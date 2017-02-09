In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Consider this a public service announcement: Star Wars: The Clone Wars is leaving Netflix on March 7, 2017. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it (or just want to revisit your favorite episodes again), you have a month to get on that.

Vulture has a new interview with Mark Hamill where the beloved Star Wars actor stands up for the not-so-beloved Jake Lloyd, the young star of Star Wars: Episode I:

I’m still angry about the way they treated Jake Lloyd. He was only ten years old, that boy, and he did exactly what George wanted him to do. Believe me, I know clunky dialog.

And while he’s on the warpath, Hamill goes on to talk about how he was almost in the documentary The People vs. George Lucas, only to realize that they only wanted him to say bad things about the Star Wars creator:

I almost got hornswoggled into that documentary. They weren’t calling it The People vs George Lucas at the time. But I could tell from the questions they were asking me that it was an open invitation to trash George. And I have issues with George, but I love that man. I would never…you know I don’t talk outside the family. It’s just brutal…

Hamill is usually so affable and fun in interviews, so seeing him get passionate and worked up like this is both strange and, somehow, exhilarating.

Speaking of Episode I, the first issue of Marvel’s Darth Maul miniseries came out last week and it’s good stuff. Written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Luke Ross, the story takes place prior to the events of the first Star Wars prequel and finds Maul going rogue while on a mission for Darth Sidious. Like previous comic miniseries set in this era of the universe universe, the issue is able to coexist alongside the films while also appealing to people (like me) who have no love for the prequel trilogy. And because the new Star Wars canon is all about tying everything together, a certain alien creature introduced in The Force Awakens shows up to remind us that events separated by 60 years still take place in the same universe.

The official release date for the Rogue One Blu-ray and DVD has yet to be revealed, but a March 28, 2017 arrival is starting to look likely. The evidence is solid enough – check out the official description for the upcoming Rogue One: The Official Mission Debrief book:

As Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is released on DVD worldwide, The Official Mission Debrief presents an all-encompassing guide to the hugely successful movie, with unprecedented access to the making of the film, its stars, its crew and its stunning landscapes. Relive the latest movie in the world’s biggest franchise over and over again. A must for any fan of Star Wars.

Since that book is set to be released on March 28 and is apparently tied to the home video release, it may be okay to jump to a conclusion or two.

Rotten Tomatoes interviewed Jimmy Smits, which meant they were able to briefly speak with him about his return as Bail Organa in Rogue One. When asked specifically about the scene where he says he trusts a certain someone with his life (you know the one), he responded with this:

That was one of the reasons why I did it, because that little scene there meant a lot to me. I’m so happy that the film has done well, because it meant a lot, I think, to the franchise to do this whole thing that the standalone films would be just as substantive and good as the others, so that they can have a life themselves.

You can read the whole interview, which focuses mostly on 24: Legacy, at the link above.