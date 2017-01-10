In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Making Star Wars has a very interesting scoop about a possible connection between the animated Star Wars shows and Star Wars: Episode 8 that some fans may see as a spoiler. If that sounds like something you’d rather avoid, scroll down to the next section.

According to the site, Convorees will play a significant role in Episode 8. Originally introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before showing up again in Star Wars Rebels, these little bird aliens are very cute and suspiciously present during important moments involving characters strong in the Force. Making Star Wars speculates that these creatures are the “protectors of Ahch-to” we heard about last month and their appearance on Rebels and The Clone Wars certainly aligns with that story. Here’s one especially intriguing interesting observation:

In Episode VIII we have Luke Skywalker on an island on Ahch-To. What’s he doing there? Are these space owls how the Jedi beat the Sith even further? After twenty years of the Sith dominating the galaxy, destroying Kyber crystals and desecrating Jedi holy places like Jedah, is this how the Jedi preserved their memories? Are the convors how they recovered what Palpatine destroyed?

Hmm. Hmmm.

While we’re on the subject of stories from Making Star Wars, the site also reports that Kylo Ren will pilot a new personal ship in Episode 8, a riff on his grandfather’s old TIE Advanced:

We’ve heard a credible rumor that in Star Wars: Episode VIII Kylo Ren has a personal ship. The ship, like some of his new costume will seem a little familiar as it is a First Order TIE Advanced. His ship is slightly unlike his grandfather’s used in the attack against the rebels at the Death Star trench. The fuselage is sort of pill shaped like the TIE Striker in Rogue One. They actually built the ship physically at Pinewood according to our friends near the sets.

Naturally, this rumor (as well as the one above) should be taken with a grain of salt for now. However, Making Star Wars has a pretty solid track record with this stuff…

Is Tom Hardy playing a First Order Stormtrooper in Star Wars: Episode 8? The rumor originated some time ago and it makes a certain amount of sense. After all, Daniel Craig cameoed as a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens, playing the guard who gets Jedi mind tricked by Rey at Starkiller Base. Of course, Hardy played coy when asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the rumors, responding: “I don’t know if I can even say that. Where did you hear that?” When he was told the rumors originated from the internet, he replied with “Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?” So he didn’t confirm anything…but he also denied nothing.

While we may not know anything concrete about a Tom Hardy cameo in Episode 8, it certainly does look like Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest web series may debut something from Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel. While Hamill himself has a habit of trolling his fans on Twitter, this announcement comes from the show’s official Twitter page, not his personal page. So take from that what you will.

Between Skellig Michael in The Force Awakens, the Maldives in Rogue One, and Dubrovnik in Episode 8, the new Star Wars movies have literally been circling the globe in search of unique locations to double as alien planets. According to the Spanish site ElBlogDeCineEspanol (via Star Wars News Net), Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s Han Solo spin-off movie will follow suit, filming in Italy, Spain and Fuerteventerua in the Canary Islands. Fuerteventerua is home to both beautiful beaches and incredible mountains, so it remains to be seen which area will be utilized for the film. After all, this is Star Wars we’re talking about – a Star Wars planet can’t have beaches and mountains.

Donald Glover’s Atlanta won two Golden Globes on Sunday night, taking home statuettes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Of course, Variety found time to talk to him about playing Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo spin-off and you can watch the brief interview above.