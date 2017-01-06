In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Adam Driver talks about the humanity of Star Wars: Episode 8 .

talks about the humanity of . Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich have officially met.

and have officially met. New details revealed about Marvel’s Darth Maul miniseries.

miniseries. A Star Wars regular will voice Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Rebels .

. Lots of new Rogue One details revealed and discussed.

A very interesting Princess Leia petition…

How Diego Luna ‘s son used Star Wars spoilers to woo girls.

‘s son used Star Wars spoilers to woo girls. ILM will receive a special Oscar for their Rogue One work.

And more!

Adam Driver has been making the press rounds for Silence, which means he’s also been making the press rounds for Star Wars: Episode 8. Speaking with Larry King (via JoBlo), he was asked about what he’s most excited for fans to see in the next movie:

I think, maybe this is such a general answer but you know, humanity. Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one that we get to explain more in the second one to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally — a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with JJ and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.

Speaking of Star Wars: Episode 8, Disney has released the official logo for Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel. It’ll do until the actual title is announced.

Two Han Solos grabbing lunch. ???? pic.twitter.com/6utZicjcaZ — Nico Sotomayor (@nicosotomayor00) January 4, 2017

When you’re researching a film role, there is nothing quite as valuable as a firsthand source. So yeah, of course Alden Ehrenreich was going to meet up with Harrison Ford to chat about that Han Solo movie and of course someone was going to snap a picture.

Darth Maul (or just Maul, depending on when you’re catching up with him) has come a long way since his days as a one-note baddie in The Phantom Menace. He has since become one of the more interesting characters in the Star Wars canon, playing a key role on Star Wars Rebels. Now, his past will be explored in a new comic book miniseries by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Luke Ross, which is set before the time before Episode I. StarWars.com sat down with Bunn, who laid out what the new series will be about:

This series takes place shortly before the events of The Phantom Menace. We’re following Darth Maul at a point when his anxiousness, his impatience, and his thirst for vengeance against the Jedi is at an all-time high. He’s growing frustrated. He’s been taught to hate the Jedi. He’s been trained to kill them. But his master, Darth Sidious, has told him to bide his time, to keep himself hidden. This is driving Maul crazy, so we see him venting his anger by testing his skills against some of the nastiest creatures and cutthroats in the galaxy. During one of his missions, though, he learns something of interest. A powerful crime lord has captured a Jedi Padawan, and only a few people know about it. Maul sees this as an opportunity to test his mettle against those he hates, so he sets out to find this Jedi. He has to operate in secret, though, because his master would not approve.

More details can be found at the link above.

And before we drift too far away from Star Wars Rebels, ComicBook.com has learned that veteran voice actor Stephen Stanton will play Obi-Wan Kenobi when he returns to the series later this season. Stanton is a Star Wars veteran, having previously lent his voice to AP-5, Mas Amedda, the animated version of Grand Moff Tarkin, and plenty of other characters. He can currently be heard as the voice of Admiral Raddus in Rogue One.

p. 170. Heff Tobber is our 1st AD Toby Hefferman, who first just donned a costume for stills. But he got promoted to on-screen X-wing pilot — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) January 2, 2017

As he tends to do, Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group took to Twitter to share trivia with his followers, going through the Rogue One visual guide book and sharing additional details. Of special note is X-Wing pilot Heff Tobber, who ended up becoming a full-fledged character after the assistant director posing for stills was recruited to actually appear in the movie.

For more Rogue One trivia, you just have to look to the latest episode of Star Wars Explained, which delves into the identities of the other Rebel soldiers and pilots who fought (and died) alongside our heroes at the Battle of Scarif.

One of the most pleasant surprises in Rogue One was the return of several pilots from the original 1977 Star Wars via previously unused b-roll footage filmed for the original Death Star Assault. So what does actor Angus MacInnes, who played Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander 40 years ago, think about his unexpected return to the Star Wars universe? The video interview above will answer that question for you.

And while we’re on the subject of original Star Wars characters being brought back to the big screen in 2016, this video from the Rogue One press day at ILM offers a candid look at how so many classic ships and vehicles were resurrected for the new film.