One of the most common B.S. sexist excuses for why women aren’t hired to make large studio movies is that they “aren’t interested in making films like that.” Try telling that to director Rachel Talalay of Tank Girl and Doctor Who fame, who would very much like to make a Star Wars movie, thank you very much:

Absolutely. Are you kidding me? Absolutely. Do I not have enough effects experience and enough nerd pedigree? I think not just Tank Girl but I think Doctor Who in terms of science fiction scope, effects scope, iconic projects, love of science fiction, all of the above. It would be incredible to be involved in one of those projects.

Although Talalay hasn’t directed many feature films, she has become one of the most prolific television directors working today, especially when it comes to nerd fare. Her recent work includes Doctor Who, Sherlock, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash, a collection of titles that practically demand that she be given the reins on a geeky, big-budget studio movie. Someone make this happen.

Tribute to Carrie outside LFL. pic.twitter.com/gjV78hCnxm — Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) January 1, 2017

And while we’re on the subject of women and Star Wars, the tributes to the late, great Carrie Fisher keep on going. Lucasfilm publicist Christ Argyropoulos shared a picture from the company headquarters in San Francisco, where flowers were being left at that iconic Yoda fountain in her honor.

Star Wars fans held a Lightsaber vigil in honor of Carrie Fisher at Downtown Disney. pic.twitter.com/9YRsuRueMz — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 29, 2016

In California, fans gathered at Downtown Disney to pay tribute to Fisher with a lightsaber vigil, raising their (glowing, plastic) Jedi weapons to the stars in honor of their fallen princess.

We'll miss you, Carrie. Here's a few moments from last night's Lightsaber Vigil at South Lamar in Austin. pic.twitter.com/NBL9i4SBy0 — Alamo Austin (@drafthouse) December 30, 2016

The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain hosted a lightsaber vigil of its own at its flagship location in Austin, Texas, capturing the event on video.

Other Drafthouse locations, like the one in Houston, Texas, followed suit.

And in the finest tribute yet, Mark Hamill has written a guest column at The Hollywood Reporter about working with Carrie Fisher and being her friend for 40 years. It’s funny and touching and just plain lovely. Here’s the story of how they first met prior to shooting the original Star Wars:

The first time I met Carrie was at dinner in London before we started filming together. I had been the first one to go over to Africa with Sir Alec Guinness and the robots, to do all the desert planet stuff, then I came back to London and then Harrison Ford came over. Carrie was the last piece in the puzzle to come to London. So I said to the production office, “I’d like to meet her before we work together.” They worked out that we’d meet for dinner. You know, she was 19 years old at the time. I was a worldly 24. So I was thinking, “Oh my God, it’ll be like working with a high school kid.” But I was just bowled over. I mean she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken. She had a way of just being so brutally candid. I’d just met her but it was like talking to a person you’d known for ten years. She was telling me stuff about her stepfather, about her mom, about Eddie Fisher — it was just harrowing in its detail. I kept thinking, “Should I know this?” I mean, I wouldn’t have shared that with somebody that I had trusted for years and years and years. But she was the opposite. She just sucked you into her world.

The whole thing is worth your time and can be read at the link above.