It may be uncouth to wonder out loud what future Star Wars movies will do in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, but here we are. Deadline reports that she had finished her work on Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode 8 and that she was expected to return for Star Wars: Episode 9:

…had already completed the next feature in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode VIII, a source close to the production told Deadline. It was expected the actress would return for Star Wars: Episode IX, but that won’t be shooting for about a year.

Although the details remain carefully locked away, we can safely assume that Colin Trevorrow will have to tackle some major rewrites in the months ahead for his Episode 9 screenplay. Hopefully, no one involved will be tacky enough to suggest a CGI recreation of Fisher. In any case, Deadline also reports that Fisher plays a bigger role in Episode 8 than she did in The Force Awakens:

For Episode VIII, Leia had a larger role, we’re told, and her daughter, Billie Lourd also is in that film as well as in Force Awakens.

That may be the thin silver lining on all of this: we still get to watch her play Leia one last time.

Future Star Wars movies aren’t the only projects tragically cut short in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death. According to Indiewire, Fisher was moving forward with a sequel to her 2008 one-woman stage show Wishful Drinking, which later become the title of her bestselling memoir. The follow-up would have been called Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars. Unfortunately, Fisher suffered a heart attack the day after the play was commissioned.

There's a funeral in Poe Dameron #14, and Leia's present – writing that scene today. Wasn't originally about her, but now it will be. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) December 27, 2016

Writer Charles Soule took to Twitter to reveal that an upcoming issue of his Poe Dameron comic series, which takes place before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will now pay tribute to Carrie Fisher. While Fisher has passed on, Leia will continue to loom large in the larger Star Wars universe. She’s become immortal.

Between Paterson and Silence, Adam Driver has been having one hell of a year, using that Star Wars momentum to work with some of the finest filmmakers alive at the moment. However, he’ll be forever addressing Star Wars questions in the middle of interviews that are otherwise focused on other projects, like when he spoke about Star Wars: Episode 8 director Rian Johnson with The Daily Beast:

He’s a brilliant filmmaker. And he wrote the script also, and he understands the importance of ambiguity and nuance. He wrote something that I think is remarkable.

And nah, he’s still not quite used to the fact that he’s a Star Wars villain:

It is a trip! I’m not very good at analyzing it, I guess, or even making time to attach meaning to it. So much of it is luck, and timing. I work hard but I can work hard in a vacuum. I’ve been lucky to get these opportunities. It’s very surreal to me. In working on the jobs—and actually doing the thing—I block that stuff from my mind as much as possible, because it’s not good to get nostalgic or overthink it. That might be a good strength of mine: not thinking a lot.

@HeerJeet Pssst. Devil's advocate: the prequels are a 7 hour long kids movie about how fear of loss turns good people into fascists. ¯_(?)_/¯ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 26, 2016

Speaking of Rian Johnson being brilliant, the Episode 8 director offered the above defense of the Star Wars prequels on Twitter. And you know what? That may be the most succinct and convincing defense of the Star Wars prequels I’ve ever heard.