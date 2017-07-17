New ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Trailer Takes You Behind the New Campaign Story
Posted on Monday, July 17th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
This past weekend brought a stunning new behind the scenes sizzle reel showing off a bunch of new footage and details from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But that wasn’t the only Star Wars project to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes.
The upcoming video game sequel Star Wars Battlefront 2 also released an extensive new trailer that not only shows off more footage that promises to improve upon the most recent version of the Star Wars game, but it also takes us behind the scenes of the creation of the game itself.
Watch the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer below.
Game director Mark Thompson of Motive Studios talks about the new story at the center of Star Wars Battlefront 2, which includes a brand new campaign mode from the perspective of the Imperial forces left behind after the destruction of the second Death Star. We’ve highlighted the new story this game brings to the table before, but it’s never been laid out so thoroughly in video form before.
For anyone who wants to know more about the game, include some of the playable features it will have, read the official synopsis of the game below and get excited to hear more as the game’s release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC on November 17 gets closer.
Featuring new characters created by Motive in close partnership with the story group at Lucasfilm, the Star Wars Battlefront II single player campaign will deliver a new exciting story to the Star Wars universe. Taking place in the 30 years between the destruction of Death Star II and through the rise of the First Order, the single player story introduces Iden Versio, the leader of Inferno Squad, an elite special forces unit of the Galactic Empire, who are equally lethal on the ground and in space. In addition to Iden, players will also encounter and play as other iconic Star Wars heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren during the campaign.
In addition to the all-new single player campaign, the team at DICE is evolving the game’s multiplayer to become the ultimate Star Wars battleground. With modes supporting up to 40 players, Star Wars Battlefront II takes fans through a wide range of iconic locations from all three eras: prequel, classic and new trilogy, including new in-game locations such as Yavin 4’s jungle canopies, the spaceport town of Mos Eisley, and Starkiller Base. Players can choose from an array of land and air vehicles and master their own hero’s journey, with customizable character progression across heroes, villains, troopers and starfighters.
As one of the most requested fan modes, galactic-scale space combat is also brought to life in Star Wars Battlefront II. Criterion, with a deep history of creating some of gaming’s fastest and intuitive vehicles, has built space combat from the ground up with refined handling, weapons, and customization options. Players can drop into the cockpit of the galaxy’s most iconic ships, weave between asteroid fields and fly through imperial dockyards in high stakes dogfights.