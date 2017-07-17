This past weekend brought a stunning new behind the scenes sizzle reel showing off a bunch of new footage and details from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But that wasn’t the only Star Wars project to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes.

The upcoming video game sequel Star Wars Battlefront 2 also released an extensive new trailer that not only shows off more footage that promises to improve upon the most recent version of the Star Wars game, but it also takes us behind the scenes of the creation of the game itself.

Watch the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer below.

Game director Mark Thompson of Motive Studios talks about the new story at the center of Star Wars Battlefront 2, which includes a brand new campaign mode from the perspective of the Imperial forces left behind after the destruction of the second Death Star. We’ve highlighted the new story this game brings to the table before, but it’s never been laid out so thoroughly in video form before.

For anyone who wants to know more about the game, include some of the playable features it will have, read the official synopsis of the game below and get excited to hear more as the game’s release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC on November 17 gets closer.