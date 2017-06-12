Over the weekend, Electronic Arts unveiled the official gameplay trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2, revealing the first footage from inside the game itself, and it’s intense.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer primarily shows off the battle in Theed, the royal city from Naboo where we met Queen Amidala in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Battle droids and Clone Troopers battle across the city as droid fighters and Naboo starfighters battle above. Then things get really crazy when Darth Maul shows up and stars spinning around his double-bladed lightsaber.

Outside of the trailer, there were a couple more big announcements about the game coming to consoles this fall, including a huge change in how players will get DLC, and the reveal of some more major characters from the saga being playable in the game.

First up, here’s the Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer straight from Electronic Arts:

Aside from the glimpse at the gameplay, the latter part of the trailer shows off a little more about the campaign that fans will get to play in the Star Wars universe this time. Thanks to the first Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer, we already knew that the story would follow Iden Versio (played by Janina Gavankar), the leader of an elite group known as Inferno Squad tasked with avenging the death of Emperor Palpatine following the destruction of the second Death Star. Now we find out exactly how she gets her final assignment.

In the trailer about, an Imperial officer tells Iden Versio that her final assignments are “unusual”, and that’s because they come from a holographic interface of Emperor Palpatine in some kind of surrogate body. It appears that Palpatine left behind instructions in the event that he was destroyed and that’s how the Empire continued to operate despite having their Sith leader killed at the hands of his apprentice, Darth Vader. Keep in mind that this game makes that story part of the canon since all Star Wars stories are approved by the Lucasfilm story group, so it should be interesting to see how that pans out in other forms of media.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Downloadable Content

One of the more disappointing aspects of the first Star Wars Battlefront was the fact that players who didn’t fork over the dough for the season pass or buy the new seasons of DLC as time went on were not able to play on certain planets with their friends, who paid as much as a second game to expand their possible playing fields. That has changed entirely with Star Wars Battlefront 2 as DLC will now be free for everyone:

Electronic Arts announced that DLC would be free and the game’s design director Niklas Fegraeus explained why: “I think the main thing here is to keep the community together. In terms of the brand, to me, when it comes to Star Wars, that’s a family feeling. If you’re a fan, you’re a part of the family. And splitting that up and saying, ‘If you have this content you can play here, but if you have this content you can play here.’ And if you don’t share, you will be split up. What we wanted to do was have a journey that starts at the launch of the game. So when the game launches, this journey starts with different seasons [of DLC].”

Instead, Electronic Arts will offer up micro-transactions for player enhancements in the game. However, it was also noted that players who decide to make those purchases would not have an easier time dominating the game. It will help players advance, but your overall status will be based on your actual skill.

First Post-Launch Season of DLC

Finally, John Boyega appeared by video at the EA Play convention to announce some details on the first post-launch season of DLC that will presumably arrive sometime in December around the time Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters.

Boyega revealed that his character Finn and his former superior Captain Phasma will both be playable characters. Furthermore, the planet Crait, glimpsed in the teaser trailer for The Last Jedi as a group of ships kick up the red soil on the planet’s surface, will be featured in the game.

If you want to see more from Star Wars Battlefront 2, check out this extended gameplay video from EA: