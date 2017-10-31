If you’re too impatient to wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to hit theaters in December and need something else Star Wars related to hold you over until then, you’re in luck: Star Wars Battlefront 2 is releasing in November. Players can play as heroes from all three eras of Star Wars in the explosive new game. A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 launch trailer gives you an eye-popping look at game engineered footage, and you can check it out below.

Have you ever wanted to see Yoda have a lightsaber battle with Darth Maul? Star Wars Battlefront 2 has you covered. The new EA game lets you play as characters from all the different Star Wars eras. Even Rey from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi is in there, with Daisy Ridley providing the character’s voice. A new launch trailer is bursting with action and energy to get you excited for the game. Check it out:

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 comes in a variety of modes. In single player mode, you play as Iden Versio, “commander of Inferno Squad—an Imperial special forces unit equally lethal on the ground and in space. Encounter many of Star Wars’ greatest characters in a story of revenge, betrayal, and redemption that spans 30 years.” Multiplayer lets you “hurtle between the rooftops of Theed in a speeding starfighter, cut swaths through armies of Clones with Darth Maul, and build your legacy on the battlefield.” Then there are space battles, customization and more. It’s pretty much everything you could possibly want out of a Star Wars game. Here’s the official synopsis:

Heroes are born on the battlefront, and in Star Wars Battlefront 2, you’re able to experience it for yourself. Play as heroes from all three eras of Star Wars in massive battles across iconic locations, and take part in a thrilling single-player story as Iden Versio fights to avenge the Emperor.

Both standard and deluxe editions of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be unleashed this November. Here’s what’s included:

Star Wars Battlefront II: Standard Edition

Battle on land and in space in a vastly-expanded multiplayer experience with legendary heroes and villains, thrilling space combat, and a deep progression and customization system. Or live the untold Star Wars story of Iden, an elite special forces soldier, in an original story campaign.

Pre-order the Standard Edition and receive a range of bonuses, including:

Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition

The Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition turns your troopers into the ultimate opponents. Every trooper class (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist) is upgraded, delivering superior firepower, deadly weapon modifications, and epic combat abilities.

Pre-order the Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition and receive a range of bonuses, including:

Access to play Star Wars Battlefront II on November 14—a 3-day head start

Upgraded versions of all 4 trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist)

4 epic ability upgrades—one for each trooper class

Exclusive Star Wars : The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey

Instant access to six hero and starfighter epic Star Cards Kylo Ren: Power Reach and Solid Freeze Rey: Far Sight and Deep Mind Starfighters: Enhanced Auxiliary Power and First Order ship upgrade

Instant access to Star Wars : The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be released on November 17, 2017.