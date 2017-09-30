One month before Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues the story of the Skywalker saga, the canon of the Star Wars universe will expand with a new story that fills in the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Battlefront II will include a new campaign mode that tells a canon story in the Star Wars universe from the perspetive of Iden Versio, the leader of a band of Imperial troops known as Inferno Squadron tasked with carrying out the last orders of Emperor Palpatine, left behind in the event of his death. A new cinematic scene from Star Wars Battlefront II shows how Iden Versio receives her orders from the deceased Emperor in the wake of the destruction of the second Death Star.

Watch the Star Wars Battlefront 2 cinematic scene released on the PlayStation YouTube channel:

The clip comes from the aforementioned single player campaign where Iden Versio is at the center of the 30-year quest to avenge the death of the Emperor, continuing to wage war against the New Republic, even in the wake of a crucial loss for the Empire. As you can see, despite the fact that Emperor Palpatine is dead, he has a surrogate hologram (of which there are probably several dispatched) delivering his final orders for the Empire, under the name Operation Cinder.

If that name sounds familiar, that’s because it was a major part of the story in the Marvel Comics series Journey to the Force Awakens: Shattered Empire. The operation calls upon Imperial troops to create chaos on planets across the galaxy by striking them with artificially created environmental disasters in the wake of Emperor Palpatine’s death.

During this scene, we learn that Iden Versio’s father is an Imperial officer, one who has been entrusted with information that the Inferno Squad leader is not yet privy to. In fact, when Versio asks about her next target, the surrogate hologram gets a little aggressive and refuses to indulge information to her. Perhaps this lack of transparency from a hologram of a dead man will create some dissension among the Imperial forces. Maybe even Versio herself will end up turning against the Empire, refusing to take any more orders not give to her by a living commander, turning her from a villain into a hero.

We’ll find out when Star Wars: Battlefront II arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17, 2017.