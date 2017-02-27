The upside to being a movie and television fan in the age of the internet is that you can follow upcoming projects every step of the way! The downside to being a movie and television fan in the age of the internet is that you can follow upcoming projects every step of the way. This double-edged sword has cut both ways for Star Trek: Discovery, a show that has allowed fans to cheer on the thought of more Star Trek while also wincing at every single little hiccup, even if it was a natural growing pain.

At the very least, it’s starting to look like one aspect of CBS’ new series is set in stone. Sort of. Kind of. Unless something goes horribly wrong, Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this Fall. Find out what was said about the Star Trek Discovery release date.

Leslie Moonves, the chairman, president and CEO of CBS, revealed the release window today during an investors call (via Deadline), saying that the highly anticipated new series will debut in the “late summer” or “early fall” of 2017. Bet on the latter. When addressing the various delays the show has suffered (it was originally set for a January debut and later May), Moonves said the typical thing, but also the right thing – they’re trying to not screw it up:

It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.

Moonves also addressed the unique way the show will be presented to viewers. While the first episode will debut on CBS proper, future episodes will go straight to the CBS All Access streaming service, which costs $5.99 per month and offers far more than just a new Star Trek show. However, Moonves rightfully realizes that tons of people will pay that cost just to have access to new Trek:

There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there. We know for a fact that the other versions of Star Trek… all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full-court press on All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery stars The Walking Dead veteran as a Starfleet Lieutenant Commander, with James Frain, Doug Jones, and Anthony Rapp playing fellow crew members (Frain is playing Sarek, the father of Spock). The series is being run by Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts, who took over following the departure of original showrunner Bryan Fuller.