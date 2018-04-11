There’s a subscription service for everything nowadays. Ever since streaming services like Netflix and Hulu took off, everyone has been after a piece of that sweet, consistent subscription money. Other companies like Spotify, Loot Crate, Blue Apron, and Birchbox brought the subscription model to music, collectibles, cooking and beauty products. Now, two of the biggest subscription services are teaming up for a new combo deal to entice customers.

Spotify users who pay for the premium music subscription service can now add a Hulu subscription for just $.99. It’s an offer that was previously only available to students starting in September last year, but now all Spotify subscribers can take advantage of it.

Today, Spotify announced that any of their Spotify Premum subscribers can add a Hulu subscription to their account. Users can test it out for just $.99 a month for the first three months, and then the combination subscription goes up to the regular price of $12.99 a month.

The only downside is that if you want to take advantage of the discounted first three months of this promotion, you either have to be a new Hulu subscriber or have had it canceled at least 12 months ago. If your service ended anytime in the last year, then you’ll have to immediately pay the full $12.99 instead of getting the discounted trial run.

The billing goes through Spotify, so don’t go looking for this deal on Hulu. Considering the fact that Spotify Premium costs $9.99 and the Hulu subscription with limited advertising costs $7.99, the combo promo will save you about $5, which is a pretty damn good deal. If you’re a student, you get both of those services for a total of $4.99, but since most of the population can’t take advantage of that, this is a solid substitute. Head over here to take advantage of the deal.

Could We See More Subscription Bundles?

We’re getting to the point where there are so many subscription services out there, especially when it comes to media, that it’s hard to keep track of them all. Will these companies start to team up and offer cross-promotions like this all the time? Or maybe there’s someone out there with the bank and the know-how to figure out how to help people manage all their subscriptions from a single website or app?

Right now, it’s still manageable for the most part, but with plenty of channels having their own apps and subscription services, there needs to be some easier way to keep track of it all, especially with the ones that you’re paying for. This could be how we finally end up with the a la carte cable subscription style services that customers have wanted for years instead of paying for channels we don’t care about or need. Seriously, do we really need an entire channel dedicated to golf?