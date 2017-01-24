It seems like an awful lot of you watched Split over the weekend because the film is already a big hit. That means that an awful lot of you were able to experience the nuttiest twist in M. Night Shyamalan‘s career and one that you absolutely don’t want to know about until you experience it for yourself. So as we segue into the first proper paragraph about how this reveal was hiding in plain sight all along, consider this your one and only spoiler warning.

Oh, good. You’ve made it. Let’s dive right in.

Since you’re here, you already know that the final scene in Split reintroduces Bruce Willis’ indestructible “superhero” David Dunn, revealing that the movie we just watched takes place in the same genre-tinged Philadelphia introduced in 2000’s Unbreakable. It seemingly comes out of nowhere and it’s one of the most pleasant surprises I’ve experienced in a movie theater in ages.

Fortunately for everyone protecting the secrets of Split, no one thought to line up the film’s poster with the original one-sheet for Unbreakable. Well, until now. The image below comes our way courtesy of Redditor davoarid and it’s certainly not coincidental. Sure, the cracks don’t line up exactly in the middle, but it’s certainly close enough to inspire you to slap your forehead with your palm and mutter “Of course!”

There are other ways for the ending to be tipped off for you ahead of time. Some soundtrack junkies became aware of the twist a little early when Shyamalan reusesd James Newton Howard’s Unbreakable theme music during a key scene. And some very observant movie fans have noted that both Willis’ David Dunn and James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb discover the true nature of their powers while on board Amtrak trains.

Split is in theaters now. If everything goes according to plan, we’ll be getting one more movie in this series.