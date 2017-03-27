A new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer will debut tomorrow as part of the movie hype that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will be unveiling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. There will likely be plenty of new footage to explore when the trailer debuts, but in the meantime, a tease reveals a certain enhancement to Spider-Man’s suit that is unlike anything the superhero has had before.

Beyond our titular superhero, some new details on the villain Spidey has to deal with have been revealed too. We know Michael Keaton is playing the Vulture, but we’ve only gotten a sneak peek at the villain in the first trailer without any indication as to why he has it out for Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Find out the new Spider-Man Homecoming villain details and see Spidey’s new suit enhancement below.

The Vulture Is Like a Dark Tony Stark

In the original Spider-Man comics, Vulture is kind of a goofy villain. Early versions gave him a feathered, winged suit that enhanced his strength and allowed him to fly, complete with a ruffled neck that made him look like a human vulture. After being wronged by his business partner, the electrical engineer turned to a life of crime to support himself. The version of the villain Michael Keaton is playing has a bit of that blue collar flair, but his reason for turning to crime is a little different.

USA Today had a chance to talk with Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Eric Hauserman Carroll, who explained that Adrian Toomes is a businessman who runs a salvaging company in New York who cleans up after the destructive messes that superhero battles have created in recent years. However, he finds his business essentially taken out of his hands when Tony Stark steps in with a new government organization to oversee these kind of clean-up efforts.

With no business to keep his life afloat, Toomes teams up with new versions of other Marvel villains to create some trouble for Tony Stark and his new endeavor in New York City. Toomes teams up with Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) and the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) to sell stolen advanced technology and alien artifacts (from the attack on New York in The Avengers) that have been repurposed into weapons, giving criminals some dangerous new tools to commit felonies. Of course, that catches the attention of Spider-Man.

Michael Keaton explained a bit more about his character’s perspective as a villain, adding, “Some people see themselves as victims — he sees himself a little bit like that. He probably would have a strong argument that he never got a fair shot — a lot of ‘Why not me? Where’s mine?’” Meanwhile, Eric Hauserman Carroll says the character “sort of becomes the dark Tony Stark. He thinks once he has this money and power, he’ll have more control of his life.”

Surely Spider-Man isn’t going to stand for Toomes creating more crime in his city. And if Toomes has a bone to pick with Tony Stark, then Iron Man has a dog in this fight as well, if only to keep Peter Parker from taking on this high tech threat himself. But Spider-Man won’t be without some high tech tricks of his own, thanks to the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.

Spider-Man’s New Suit Has a Little Friend

When Tony Stark recruited Spider-Man to join his team in Captain America: Civil War, he gave him quite the suit upgrade. However, it looks like there’s even more to Spidey’s suit than meets the eye. Check out this tease from the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer that was posted on Twitter:

It turns out that tiny spider symbol on Spider-Man’s chest isn’t just for decoration. It’s also a little flying spider drone. This is something that has never been introduced in any iteration of Spider-Man, and while it’s a cool update to the classic superhero’s suit, it’s also the kind of thing that some longtime Spider-Man fans may have a problem with, especially if his suit is even more decked out with high tech goodies.

Then again, Spider-Man has been given an entirely new suit by Tony Stark in the comics before, one that looked much more like Iron Man crossed with Spider-Man, so this isn’t necessarily crossing any lines. In fact, as long as the signature Spider-Man suit style is still intact, I think that making technological advancements to a suit worn by a science geek and created by another genius is simply logical.

Beyond that, the tease shows us some kind of confrontation with the Vulture on a plane at night, so that should be an exciting sequence. I wonder what other secrets we’ll learn in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer when it arrives tomorrow.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.