Tom Holland’s spunky, excitable Spider-Man swings back into theaters next month in a brand new cinematic adventure, but anyone who’s even remotely been paying attention knows that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is going to play a big part in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Today, Downey took to Twitter to share a new featurette for the film that hones in on the mentor/mentee relationship between the two superheroes, so if this morning’s 22-minute fan’s guide didn’t satiate your thirst for all things Spidey, take a nice, cool sip of this video and see if that does the trick.



Spider-Man Homecoming featurette

As mentors go, Peter could have done worse—by picking anyone but ME! #SpiderManHomecoming https://t.co/j7fPWsym2l pic.twitter.com/2tGUIzic9V — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 12, 2017

There’s a fun little moment in that video that I hadn’t seen before about a heater Tony installed in the Spider-suit and little touches like that are going to go a long way toward offsetting the dire situations Spidey will surely find himself in later in the movie. This is yet another example of the Sony/Disney/Marvel triumvirate leaning hard on Downey’s star power to sell this movie, but I’m guessing it’s going to pay off for them in a big way. One day, diehard Spider-Man fans may have a chance to see Holland’s version of the character swing through New York City in his own solo adventure, but after the disappointing box office performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony isn’t taking any chances on this one.

It may also be telling that Holland refers to Peter’s relationship with Tony Stark as a “big brother” type of thing, when this video implies it may be more of a Big Brother (ala 1984) vibe, with Tony keeping an eye on him at all times through that suit. Could that surveillance become a separate source of drama for our young hero to overcome? We don’t have much longer to wait until we find out.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theaters on July 7, 2017.