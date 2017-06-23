Marvel Studios has turned the superhero moviemaking engine into a finely tuned machine. From the sound of things, Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn’t deviate from their tried and true course of showing everyone else in the business how it’s done. Despite being a collaboration with Sony (who owns the Spidey movie rights), Peter Parker’s first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is earning raves more in line with Guardians of the Galaxy than The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

And that may be putting it mildly. The early reactions have been nothing short of ecstatic.

While no one is allowed to actually review the movie yet, the social media embargo on director Jon Watts‘ superhero adventure went up and everyone who has seen the movie promptly took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Let’s begin with our own Peter Sciretta, who loved the movie and said that it’s second only to Spider-Man 2 when it comes to big screen stories about ‘ol web-head.

Spider-Man Homecoming is a hilarious John Hughes-style high school movie disguised as a superhero film. Second best spidey film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man 2. This is a very very worthy number two. https://t.co/pjMue6kgTQ — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 24, 2017

And he’s not alone in his praise. Just about everyone else who has seen the movie seems to like it, with the vast majority of the responses leaning toward the “total head-over-heels in love” end of the spectrum. Critics praised the action, how the story mixes superhero antics with high school drama, and Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker (who is being called the best actor to wear that red and blue costume yet).

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

I was also surprised at the number of times Homecoming surprised me, despite all the rumors I read. Though I'd advise to stop doing that now — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

REVIEW: #SpiderManHomecoming:

– 91/100

– @TomHolland1996 = best ever

– Keaton is fantastic

– Loads of fun/well paced

– Great plot points pic.twitter.com/dPX7wptFOE — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is… a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is my favorite Marvel movie. Full stop. Spidey is home at Marvel. Best action in ANY Spidey. A non-stop thrill. LOVE — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming… My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SO MUCH FUN. The action is BADASS. Tom Holland is THE BEST Peter Parker hands down. I'm pumped after seeing it ???????? — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

It's a real delight and a lot of fun, his world feels rich & detailed, Keaton is ????& Holland is a charming Spider-ManBoy #SpiderManHomecoming — jen yamato (@jenyamato) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = ???????????????? — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

Absolutely LOVED LOVED LOVED Spider-Man Homecoming. Funny. Filled with surprises. Tons of fun. Going to make insane $ at box office. pic.twitter.com/8cxce4OmHi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is an absolute, gosh-darned DELIGHT. It's like Spider-Man meets CAN'T HARDLY WAIT. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 7, 2017. Full reviews will arrive before that and while the overall response will probably be a bit more measured, this is all an excellent sign.