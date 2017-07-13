Since Spider-Man: Homecoming is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of Easter eggs and comic book references for fans. But there’s one that even the most eagle-eye fans never would have noticed, unless they can read Korean.

In an establishing shot of the Thai restaurant that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) go to – after Spider-Man had some trouble foiling the alien weapon wielding ATM robbers – there’s a sign in Korean next to the restaurant’s awning. And what it says brings about a very interesting development for the people living in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Don’t worry, you can keep reading below without worrying about any Spider-Man: Homecoming spoilers.

A Reddit user (via ScreenRant) took notice of the Korean text next to the Thai restaurant (seen above). It’s difficult to make out since the shot goes by so quick, but the tiny English text under the large Korean characters says “Korean Church of Asgard.” That’s right, it appears that some people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have turned to Asgard with their religious beliefs. Not only is this a fascinating touch in the production design, but it also makes perfect sense.

Here in the real world, there are plenty of religions with varying beliefs about a higher power that created and oversees life both on this planet and throughout the rest of the universe. Obviously, those religions also exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since, for all intents and purposes, it’s set in an alternate version of our real world. So can you imagine what people would think if the Norse gods like Thor and Loki suddenly came to Earth?

The arrival of the God of Thunder and his mischievous brother on Earth would undoubtedly be seen as confirmation of the existence of some kind of higher power. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that some people have taken to creating a religion, complete with an Asgard church, inspired by the home world of the superhuman half-brothers. If we extrapolate this detail, it would stand to reason that otherworldly things like the Chitauri aliens and maybe even Vision have their own band of worshipers in the MCU as well, but that’s a conversation for another day.

The question is whether this is just a fascinating touch added into the set just for the hell of it, or if this will be something that will be referenced as time goes on. My bet is that this is merely a cool detail that shows how much thought goes into the ramifications that the actions of Earth’s mightiest heroes (and their villains) have on the planet and its people. But perhaps there’s a chance that when Thor comes to Earth in Thor: Ragnarok to ask Doctor Strange for help (as seen in the Doctor Strange post-credits scene), there will be some Korean residents who bow down in worship and praise when he walks by.