You probably didn’t notice back in 2014, but Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield both starred in Selma. And in the years since, both of their careers have taken off (though arguably, Thompson has been killing it since her Veronica Mars years) with Thompson making waves in Dear White People, Creed, and now the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, and Stanfield stealing the show in Atlanta.

Now, the two of them will be reuniting and joined by The Walking Dead and Okja‘s Steven Yeun — another actor who deserves to get his due — to star in the drama Sorry to Bother You.

Sorry to Bother You will be helmed by first-time director Boots Riley, who is best known as a rapper and front-man of The Coup.

The movie is about “a black telemarketer with self-esteem issues” who “discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out,” according to Deadline.

Though this seems like Riley’s first venture in the movie world, he studied film briefly at San Francisco State University before pursuing his music career. He has directed a music video for The Coup’s “Me And Jesus The Pimp In A ’79 Granada Last Night” which formed the basis for the novel Too Beautiful For Words.

The project is slated to begin filming in Oakland, Calif. this month. Coincidentally, that’s where Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed Fruitvale Station was filmed, and Sorry to Bother You will be produced by Fruitvale Station‘s Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker of Signficant Prods., alongside 6 Years‘ Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams, Charles D. King (Fences), George Rush (Bully).

This is an exciting cast of talented on-the-verge stars. I love Thompson and cannot wait for the rest of the world to appreciate her after she plays Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. She’ll have a significant role in Alex Garland’s upcoming sci-fi movie Annihilation as well, so I’m ready for it to be Thompson’s time. Yeun has shamefully not had much work since he left The Walking Dead, but hopefully Hollywood will recognize his talent after the buzzy Okja premieres.

Though Thompson and Yeun are arguably the bigger names in Sorry to Bother You, it sounds like Stanfield will be the star of this one. He’s mainly made a name for himself as the scene-stealing supporting character, which he does so well in Dope and as Darius in Atlanta. And let’s not forget he was excellent in his short scenes in Get Out.