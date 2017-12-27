Update: Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed to us that this art was not created by them for the movie and are not aware of its origins. We have added thoughts on its potential origins below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is supposed to open in just a few months and Lucasfilm has yet to unveil a trailer. Or a teaser. Or even a proper photo of the cast in-character. We haven’t even seen an official look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo yet! Sure, this is all because of the troubled production and the extensive reshoots, but it’s been giving Star Wars fans grey hairs.

But now, international promotional art showing off the film’s characters has arrived online and it gives us a look at Han, Lando, Chewbacca, a new mystery character, and the Millennium Falcon.

Update: Although Disney says this art did not come from them or Lucasfilm, it looks more polished than typical fan art, especially since it includes elements (like a modified Millennium Falcon) that we have never seen before. It is entirely possible that this was art created for a local film market, utilizing official elements. It is also possible that this is art created by a licensee outside of Disney.

Annnd now this Russian calendar has popped up on Reddit. Curiouser and curiouser.

First of all, we’re looking at a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, who is wearing a snazzy coat and a snazzier smirk (I’m glad to see they resisted the temptation to just put him in a black vest again).

Off to his side is a young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. It’s not clear if he’s wearing one of his trademark space capes, but that high collar suggests that this debonair con man and gambler is still the best-dressed man in the galaxy. And also: that hairstyle!

Lurking on the edge of the art is Emilia Clarke‘s mystery character. There’s nothing we can really discern from this (is she wearing a fur-lined coat?), but her presence off to the side, looming over everyone else, suggests someone of significance. Is this the woman who breaks young Han’s heart and makes him the scoundrel we meet in the Mos Eisley cantina?

The Millennium Falcon is also present, but it’s not quite the hunk of junk we know and love. It looks clean and spiffy, boasting a fresh paint job and some splashes of blue coloring. Interestingly, one fan has pointed out to us that this version of the ship actually contradicts canon:

Sure, but that would contradict canon, no? "[…]The Falcon's side-mounted cockpit and front-facing mandibles recall her origins as an intermodal tug pushing containers in orbital freight yards[…]" -this quote is from the TFA Incredible Cross Sections Book published by Del Rey.

Of course, the mighty Chewbacca is on hand, leaning on Han and wearing a different belt across his chest. Are those explosive shells of some kind? In the old expanded universe, Han rescued Chewie from Imperial slavery, and it’s been suggested that the new movie could borrow that basic template.

A Russian licensing site also has a new description of the movie. Here is a (very) roughly translated version:

The film “Han Solo” is the second film in a series of pictures about various heroes and events of the universe Star Wars after “Rogue One A Star Wars Story”, not directly related to the action of the legendary space Sagas. Han Solo is an exciting story about intergalactic adventures, in which tells about the adventures of young Han Solo, about how he got into difficult situations and found an outlet from them, as he became the same a smuggler, a rebel, a bully, a hero, whom we all know and love.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Ron Howard and will open on May 25, 2018.